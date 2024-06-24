Edge Artificial Intelligence Chips Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Edge Artificial Intelligence Chips Global Market Report 2024: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The edge artificial intelligence chips market, also known as edge AI processors or inference chips, has experienced rapid expansion in recent years. It is expected to grow from $5.04 billion in 2023 to $5.99 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.7%. This growth can be attributed to their applications across various sectors such as medical fields, virtual and augmented reality, gaming, robotics, and industrial automation.

Emerging Technologies Drive Market Expansion

The market is poised for substantial growth, projected to reach $11.68 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 18.2%. This growth is driven by the emergence of 5G technology, miniaturization of tracking devices, wider adoption in navigation systems, demand for 3D positioning, and increasing use in wearables. Key trends in this period include the rise of minimally invasive surgical procedures, expansion in oncology and orthopedic applications, integration with augmented reality and navigation systems, and development of portable and wireless tracking systems.

Leading Players and Innovation

Major companies like Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Qualcomm Technologies Inc. are driving innovation in the market. These companies are focusing on developing edge AI developer platforms to enhance profitability. For instance, Ambarella Inc. launched the Cooper Developer Platform in January 2024, which integrates AI System-on-Chips (SoCs) and hardware solutions, streamlining AI model development for edge devices.

Current Trends Shaping the Market

In addition to technological advancements, the surge in data volume from social media and e-commerce platforms is a significant driver for the edge AI chips market. This data enables faster, personalized, and secure user experiences while optimizing platform operations in real time. The anticipated growth in online retail and social media commerce further underscores the market's potential.

Segments:

• Chip Type: Central Processing Unit (CPU), Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC), Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs)

• Device Type: Consumer Devices, Enterprise Devices

• Function: Training, Inference

• End-Use Industry: Automotive, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Others

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading Growth

North America dominated the edge artificial intelligence chips market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

