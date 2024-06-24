Saudi Minister of Tourism Says Official Approved Destination Status is Testament to the Strong Relationship with China
Saudi is China Ready Saudi Minister of Tourism Says Official Approved Destination Status (ADS) is Testament to the Strong Relationship between Saudi and ChinaRIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saudi announced the official Approved Destination Status, starting July 1st, following the second China roadshow and participation at ITB China in Shanghai. The move underscores Saudi’s dedication to becoming an economic and strategic partner to China and unlocks new opportunities across the tourism ecosystem, as well as fostering mutual understanding, friendship, and economic development to create a positive impact on both nations.
The ADS announcement marks a significant milestone for group travel to Saudi Arabia. As the Kingdom progresses towards its goal of making China its third largest source market for international arrivals by 2030, Saudi Arabia has taken proactive steps to become fully China-ready, including more than doubling the number of direct flights since 2023 and introducing a range of customized products and strategic partnerships to enhance both group and Flexible Independent Travel (FIT) experiences.
His Excellency Ahmed Al-Khateeb said: “The official ADS status shows that Saudi is China ready and well on the way to making China our third largest source market by 2030. Saudi Tourism Authority has been instrumental on several fronts including visa facilitation and reduced fees, air connectivity as well as ensuring the readiness of the destination with information available in Mandarin on www.visitsaudi.cn, signage at the airport and Mandarin-speaking tour guides and hotel staff.”
His Excellency Abdulrahman Ahmad Al-Harbi, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to China stated: "By strengthening the overarching bilateral strategic ties between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the People's Republic of China, the ADS agreement unlocks new opportunities across the tourism ecosystem, and opens doors for additional economic development across all sectors that will create a positive impact on both of our nations."
Fahd Hamidaddin, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Saudi Tourism Authority said, “The adoption of Saudi as an approved tourist destination for Chinese visitors is the result of Saudi Tourism Authority’s continuous efforts and participation, together with its partners, in numerous trade shows, exhibitions and conferences. These have led to memorandums of understanding and agreements to support mutually beneficial cooperation between Chinese and Saudi organizations. We are steadfast in our efforts to ensure a smooth, enjoyable and safe tourist experience for Chinese tourists. We have continued to ease visa procedures while reducing costs; flight capacity has increased by more than 130%, and we have incorporated Mandarin throughout the journey at airports, destinations, tourist sites and digital platforms including the ‘Visit Saudi’ website. We have also partnered with trusted brands favored by Chinese tourists such as UnionPay, Trip.com, Huawei and Tencent amongst others.”
Saudi is aiming to attract five million Chinese tourists by 2030 and has taken significant steps to enhance connectivity, particularly during peak holiday seasons. In addition to existing flights by Saudia, which operates nine weekly flights between Riyadh, Jeddah and key Chinese cities, three Chinese airlines have recently introduced new direct flights, representing an increase of 130% in inbound seats capacity. These new direct flights by Air China, China Eastern and China Southern, along with those by Saudia, represent more than double the weekly frequency from a year ago.
