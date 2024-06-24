Self-Organizing Network market size, share, revenue, trends and drivers for 2024-2033

Self-Organizing Network Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The self-organizing network market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $6.47 billion in 2023 to $7.45 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing mobile data traffic, demand for network optimization, complexity of network management, cost efficiency requirements, and growing adoption of cloud computing.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The self-organizing network market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching to $13.1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the rise in virtualization and software-defined networking, the proliferation of connected devices, the demand for autonomous network management, the acceleration of digital transformation initiatives, and the and the emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability.

Growth driver of the self-organizing network market

The exponential growth in mobile data traffic is expected to drive the self-organizing network market going forward. Mobile data traffic refers to the volume of data transmitted over cellular networks by mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, and other connected gadgets. The rise in mobile data traffic is propelled by increasing smartphone penetration, rising demand for streaming services, the proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and advancements in mobile network technology. Self-organizing networks facilitate exponential growth in mobile data traffic by dynamically optimizing network resources, improving coverage, and enhancing overall network efficiency.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the self-organizing network market include Verizon Communications Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Cisco Systems Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson.

Major companies operating in the self-organizing network market are intensifying their efforts toward smart Wi-Fi solutions to enhance their product offering and to provide a highly scalable platform. Smart Wi-Fi solutions refer to advanced wireless networking technologies and systems that offer enhanced features, capabilities, and management functionalities beyond traditional Wi-Fi networks.

Self-Organizing Network Market Segments:

1) By Offering: Software, Service

2) By Network: Radio Access Network (RAN), Wi-Fi, Core Network, Backhaul

3) By Deployment: Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud

4) By Application: Network Security And Authentication, Wireless Application Protocol (WAP), Intermachine Communication, Global Positioning System, Gaming, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI)

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the self-organizing network market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of self-organizing network.

Self-Organizing Network Market Definition

A self-organizing network (SON) is an automated system in telecommunications that adjusts and optimizes network parameters without manual intervention. It is used to improve network performance, enhance coverage, and minimize interference in wireless communication systems.

Self-Organizing Network Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

