Interior Art Brand WA!CHI® Launched to Preserve Japanese Sweets Tradition by Selling Wagashi Molds Online

The interior art brand WA!CHI®’s Product on the shelf The interior art brand WA!CHI®’s Product

CHIBA CITY, CHIBA, JAPAN, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hanchan Corporate LLC announced the launch of a new project to create and sell replicas of molds for traditional Japanese sweets, known as wagashi, under its interior art brand WA!CHI®. The company specializes in converting these molds, which are becoming less common in wagashi stores, into 3D data. The interior art pieces will be available through the company’s e-commerce site.

Project Background

In the wagashi industry, the demand for rakugan, a traditional Japanese confectionery, and wagashi molds used for their production has significantly declined over the past 30 years. This decline is due to various factors, including Japan’s economic downturn, price reduction due to mass retailers, and a lack of successors.

Since the Edo period, wagashi molds have evolved, showcasing traditional craftsmanship that involves meticulous artisanal techniques and artistic designs. However, there are fewer than ten artisans in Japan who possess the skills to make these molds today. This poses significant challenges to the craft’s continuation, including issues related to the succession of techniques.

Recognizing that some of these molds are being used as displays in stores and targeting the growing international interest in traditional Japanese crafts, Hanchan Corporate will offer the molds as interior art pieces on its e-commerce site. The company aims to leverage 3D scanning technology to preserve and pass down the tradition to the next generation.

Service Overview

Hanchan Corporate will collaborate with wagashi shops to repurpose unused wagashi molds as part of the company’s interior art brand WA!CHI® and sell them internationally through its e-commerce site.

E-Commerce Website: https://wa-gachi.com/

Other details: Sales will gradually expand from North America and Europe to other regions worldwide.

Company Overview

Company Name: Hanchan Corporate LLC

Representative: Yoshiyuki Hanbayashi

Established: October 2022

Business Activities: 3D data creation, etc.

URL: https://wa-yaba.com/company/