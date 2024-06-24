Skin Cancer Diagnostics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Skin Cancer Diagnostics Market Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skin cancer diagnostics involve processes and methods used by healthcare professionals to identify and determine the presence of skin cancer. These diagnostics typically include clinical examination, imaging techniques, and laboratory tests to evaluate suspicious skin lesions and assess the extent and characteristics of the cancer.
Strong Growth Expected to Continue, Reaching $4.24 Billion by 2028
The skin cancer diagnostics market has experienced strong growth, projected to grow from $2.85 billion in 2023 to $3.11 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The market is expected to continue its growth, reaching $4.24 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.0%. This growth can be attributed to factors such as the increased incidence of skin cancer, a growing aging population, awareness and education programs, and government initiatives for early detection.
Rising Cancer Research Investment Driving Market Growth
Investment in cancer research is projected to fuel the growth of the skin cancer diagnostics market. This funding supports the development of innovative technologies for skin cancer diagnostics, including advanced imaging techniques, molecular diagnostics, and biomarker identification. For instance, in March 2022, the Department of Health and Aged Care in Australia allocated $893.5 million to enhance cancer services and outcomes, contributing to the growth of the skin cancer diagnostics market.
Key Players and Trends
Major companies operating in the skin cancer diagnostics market, such as Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Limited, Merck & Co., and others, are focused on product innovation to improve their observation power and sustain their position in the market. For example, DermaSensor Inc., an Australia-based health technology company, received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for its DermaSensor device, an objective tool to assess lesions suggestive of skin cancer.
Market Segmentation
The skin cancer diagnostics market covered in this report is segmented –
1) By Cancer Type: Basal Cell Carcinoma, Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Malignant Melanoma, Other Cancer Types
2) By Type: Diagnosis, Therapeutics
3) By Application: Hospital, Clinic, Laboratory, Other Applications
Skin Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:
• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future
• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.
The Skin Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on skin cancer diagnostics market size, skin cancer diagnostics market drivers and trends, skin cancer diagnostics market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The skin cancer diagnostics market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.
