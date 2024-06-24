Global Virtual Network Operator Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

Virtual Network Operator Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The virtual network operator (VNO) market, which involves companies providing telecommunications services by leasing network infrastructure from established operators, is experiencing robust growth. Starting from $98.40 billion in 2023, the market is projected to grow to $108.33 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. It will grow to $160.18 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. This growth is driven by increased physical network infrastructure, regulatory changes, demand for specialized telecom services, partnerships, and the need for cost efficiency.

Rising Mobile Data Usage Propelling Market Growth

A significant driver of the virtual network operator market is the rising demand for mobile data usage. This refers to the increasing transmission and reception of data over cellular networks by mobile devices. Factors contributing to this trend include the growing adoption of online content, proliferation of streaming services, and popularity of bandwidth-intensive applications. Despite not owning the underlying network infrastructure, VNOs leverage mobile data to provide wireless communication services efficiently.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key companies such as KDDI Corporation, DISH Network L.L.C., and PosteMobile S.p.A. are leading the market by introducing advanced solutions like mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs). These companies are focused on gaining a competitive edge through innovative service offerings and strategic partnerships.

For example, in November 2023, FPT Retail launched its MVNO in Vietnam, aiming to enhance customer service across various sectors including retail, e-commerce, and communication services.

Key Trends in the Virtual Network Operator Market

In the forecast period, key trends include the deployment and adoption of 5G, integration of IoT, digital transformation initiatives, and the emergence of virtualization technologies. These trends are reshaping the market landscape and driving further growth opportunities.

Market Segments

The virtual network operator market is segmented based on offering, service, and end-user:

•Offering: Mobile virtual network operator, Fixed virtual network operator

•Service: Prepaid, Postpaid

•End-User: Consumer, Enterprise

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

North America dominated the virtual network operator market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Detailed insights into regional dynamics and growth opportunities are provided in the comprehensive report.

Virtual Network Operator Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Virtual Network Operator Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on virtual network operator market size, virtual network operator market drivers and trends, virtual network operator market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The virtual network operator market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

