Global Lab Automation in Genomics Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

Lab Automation in Genomics Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Lab Automation in Genomics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs -The Business Research Company” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lab automation in genomics involves the application of advanced technologies and systems to streamline laboratory processes in genomic research and analysis. This automation aims to enhance efficiency, accuracy, and reproducibility by minimizing manual errors, increasing throughput, and accelerating data analysis.

Market Size and Growth

The lab automation in genomics market has experienced rapid growth, expanding from $2.01 billion in 2023 to $2.33 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for precision medicine, the complexity of genomic data, adoption in clinical diagnostics, and the need for scalable and flexible solutions.

The market is projected to continue its robust growth, reaching $4.17 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 15.7%. Factors contributing to this growth include the expansion of point-of-care testing, adoption of cloud-based solutions, real-time monitoring capabilities, advancements in precision agriculture, and the integration of multi-omics data.

Drivers of Market Growth: Precision Medicine

The growing adoption of precision medicine is a key driver for the lab automation in genomics market. Precision medicine tailors medical treatment to the individual characteristics of each patient, including their genetic makeup. This approach is gaining traction due to advances in genomics, targeted therapies, and patient-centric care. The demand for genetic testing to identify disease-related genes is fueling the need for automated systems in laboratories to process samples quickly and accurately.

Explore the global lab automation in genomics market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15206&type=smp

Key Players and Innovation

Major companies such as Pfizer Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Illumina Inc. are at the forefront of developing advanced solutions like automated whole genome sequencing (WGS). This technology significantly advances genomics research, clinical diagnostics, and personalized medicine by automating the sequencing of an individual's entire genome. For instance, Clear Labs, Inc. introduced Clear Dx, a fully automated solution that ensures precise and consistent genomics testing, reducing human variability and enhancing reproducibility.

Trends Shaping the Market

Key trends in the forecast period include the adoption of automated instruments, integration of lab automation systems, advancements in automated technologies, and the proliferation of cloud-based platforms. These trends are driving efficiency and innovation in genomic research and clinical diagnostics.

Segments

• Type: Automated Liquid Handlers, Automated Plate Handlers, Robotic Arms, Automated Storage And Retrieval Systems, Other Types

• Process: Continuous Automation System, Modular Automation System

• Application: Hospitals And Private Labs, Biotech And Pharma, Academics And Research Institutes, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading Growth

North America dominated the lab automation in genomics market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate in the coming years. Detailed insights into regional dynamics and growth opportunities are available in the complete report.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global lab automation in genomics market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/lab-automation-in-genomics-global-market-report

Lab Automation In Genomics Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Lab Automation In Genomics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on lab automation in genomics market size, lab automation in genomics market drivers and trends, lab automation in genomics market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The lab automation in genomics market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Lab Automation Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/lab-automation-global-market-report

Laboratory Automation Systems Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/laboratory-automation-systems-global-market-report

Genomics Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/genomics-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293