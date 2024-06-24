Lab Automation Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments

Lab Automation Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The lab automation market has experienced robust growth, expanding from $6.67 billion in 2023 to $7.33 billion in 2024, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. This growth has been driven by advancements in robotics, increased demand for high-throughput screening in drug discovery, and the emphasis on precision and reproducibility in research and diagnostics.

Regulatory Compliance and Technological Advancements Fuel Market Expansion

The forecast for the lab automation market projects rapid growth, reaching $10.80 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 10.2%. Key factors contributing to this growth include stringent regulatory compliance requirements, the need for remote access and monitoring capabilities, labor shortages, and the increasing demand for high-throughput screening technologies across various industries.

Rising Demand for Personalized Medicine Drives Market Growth

The rising demand for personalized medicine, driven by advancements in genomics and molecular diagnostics, is a significant factor propelling the lab automation market forward. Personalized medicine tailors healthcare decisions and treatments to individual patients, leveraging lab automation to enhance efficiency, accuracy, and scalability in laboratory procedures.

Key Players and Market Innovations

Leading companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Becton Dickinson And Company (BD), and Agilent Technologies Inc. are at the forefront of developing innovative lab automation solutions. For instance, BD recently launched the third-generation BD Kiestra Total Lab Automation System for microbiology laboratories, designed to optimize lab space and streamline workflow. This system integrates automated microbiology processes, modular design, and high-throughput processing capabilities to enhance laboratory efficiency and outcomes.

Market Segments

• Stage Of Automation: Pre-Analytical Stage, Analytical Stage, Post-Analytical Stage, Total Lab Automation

• Process: Discrete Processing, Continuous Flow

• Application: Diagnostics, Genomic Solutions, Microbiology, Drug Discovery, Proteomic Solutions, Other Applications

• End-User: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Research and Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region

North America dominated the lab automation market in 2023, driven by technological advancements and robust healthcare infrastructure. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth, fueled by increasing investments in healthcare and pharmaceutical research.

Lab Automation Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Lab Automation Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on lab automation market size, lab automation market drivers and trends, lab automation market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The lab automation market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

