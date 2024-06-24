Postal Automation Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Postal Automation Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The postal automation market refers to the use of technology and automated systems to optimize the processing, sorting, and delivery of mail and parcels within the postal industry. This technology aims to enhance operational efficiency, accuracy, and customer experience while reducing costs.

Growing Market Size and Forecast

The postal automation market size has shown robust growth, increasing from $3.66 billion in 2023 to an estimated $3.91 billion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This growth is driven by factors such as the proliferation of online shopping, upgrades to existing postal automation systems, expanding demand for package delivery services, and system capacity expansions.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to continue its strong growth trajectory, reaching $5.13 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 7.0%. Key drivers include the widespread adoption of automated systems for sorting, packing, and delivering mail and packages, rapid growth in the e-commerce sector, and the operational efficiencies gained through cost savings.

Major Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the postal automation market, such as Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., and Toshiba Corporation, are focusing on innovating automation technologies. For instance, robot-based parcel sortation technology has emerged as a significant trend, enabling faster and more accurate parcel sorting in logistics operations. Companies are leveraging these technologies to gain a competitive edge and meet the growing demand for efficient postal services.

In a recent development, Viettel Post (VTPost) implemented 160 LiBiao ‘Mini Yellow’ autonomous guided robots at its storage and distribution hub in Hanoi, significantly enhancing its parcel processing capabilities. This system underscores the trend towards automation in improving sorting efficiencies across diverse parcel types.

Market Segments

The postal automation market is segmented based on type, component, and application:

•Type: Culler Facer Cancellers, Letter Sorters, Flat Sorters, Parcel Sorters, Mixed Mail Sorters, Other Types

•Component: Hardware, Software, Services

•Application: Government Postal, Courier, Express And Parcel

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading Growth

North America dominated the postal automation market in 2023, driven by advanced technological adoption and extensive logistics networks. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, supported by rapid urbanization, increasing internet penetration, and the burgeoning e-commerce industry.

Postal Automation Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Postal Automation Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on postal automation market size, postal automation market drivers and trends, postal automation market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The postal automation market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

