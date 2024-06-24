Emotional AI Market Segments, Driver, Restraints, And Trends

Emotional AI Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Emotional AI Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The emotional AI market has shown robust growth in recent years, expanding from $27.33 billion in 2023 to $30.02 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 9.8%. This growth can be attributed to increased competitive pressures, market uncertainties, and the adoption of efficient and productive AI-driven solutions, particularly in customer-centric applications and the integration of DevOps practices.

Driving Factors Fueling Market Growth

Looking ahead, the emotional AI market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching an estimated $43.33 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.6%. Factors driving this growth include a heightened focus on enhancing employee experience, regulatory changes emphasizing compliance, strategic business integration, and resilience planning amidst rapid market dynamics.

Key Trends and Innovations

In the forecast period, major trends shaping the emotional AI market include heightened cybersecurity concerns, ongoing technological advancements, globalization fostering remote collaboration, accelerating digital transformation initiatives, and the adoption of agile tools and technologies across industries.

Segments of the Emotional AI Market

The emotional AI market is segmented based on:

• Component: Software, Service

• Tools: Facial Recognition, Speech and Voice Recognition, Gesture and Posture Recognition

• Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

• Application: Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, IT and Telecommunication, Retail and E-commerce, Government, Media and

Entertainment, Automotive, Other Applications

Regional Insights: North America Leading the Way

North America dominated the emotional AI market in 2023, driven by advanced technological adoption and significant investments in AI-driven solutions. The region is expected to maintain its leadership position throughout the forecast period.

Emotional AI Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Emotional AI Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on emotional AI market size, emotional AI market drivers and trends, emotional AI market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The emotional AI market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

