North America Forklift Truck Market Forecast : $12.15 Billion in 2022 to $27.81 Billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 8.9%

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North America Forklift Truck Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Power Source (IC Engine Powered and Electric Powered), Class (Class 1, Class 2, Class 3, Class 4, Class 5 and Others), and End Use (Retail & Wholesale, Logistics, Automotive, Food Industry and Others): Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast,2023-2032.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐤 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 (𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐) :

The North America forklift truck market size was valued at $12.15 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $27.81 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 8.9% from 2023 to 2032.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/31009

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐰𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on end use, the retail and wholesale segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing for nearly two-fifths of the North America Forklift Truck Market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This growth is due to the fact that U.S. Department of Agriculture announced in December 2021, that the retail and wholesale industry has changed significantly over the past two decades (2000-2020), as warehouse club stores, drugstores, and other nontraditional food stores have increased their shares of food sales. In addition, market players have also been adopting different strategies to expand throughout the world.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝟒 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on class, the class 4 segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the North America Forklift Truck Market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to the fact that growth of this segment is driven by advantages such as minimization of the probability of product/equipment damage, efficient productivity, reduction of workplace accidents, and traffic management in warehouses. These forklift trucks are designed for outdoor use on rough and uneven surfaces, making them ideal for material handling tasks in construction sites, lumber yards, and other outdoor industrial settings.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/north-america-forklift-truck-market/purchase-options

𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on power source, the electric powered segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the North America Forklift Truck Market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to the fact that Top players operating in the North America forklift truck market are partnering for the development of electric-powered versions of forklifts. Moreover, manufacturers in the region focus on the development of forklift trucks with advanced battery technology to improve energy efficiency and increase safety.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 :

With the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to more than 200 countries around the globe leading the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare it a public health emergency.

The global impacts of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have significantly affected the automotive industry, resulting in reduced production and sales.

Here are apprehensions of extension to the lockdown period that could further rupture the production activity across all sectors including the automotive industry. Such factors have impacted the market for forklift trucks.

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/31009

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Crown Equipment Corporation

Hyster-Yale Material Handling, Inc.

Kion Group AG

Komatsu Ltd.

Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd.

Toyota Industries Corporation

Caterpillar Inc.

CLARK

Vallee

Taylor Group of Companies.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the North America Forklift Truck Market. These players have adopted different strategies such as partnership, acquisition, expansion, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :

Vacuum Truck Market :

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/vacuum-truck-market-A16757

Connected Truck Market :

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connected-truck-market-A09614

Forklift Truck Market :

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/forklift-truck-market

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck Market :

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hydrogen-fuel-cell-truck-market-A74607