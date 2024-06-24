Emotion Analytics Market Set for Rapid Growth, Projected to Reach $7.46 Billion by 2028

Emotion Analytics Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Emotion Analytics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The emotion analytics market, driven by advancements in AI and ML technologies, is poised for significant growth. Starting at $3.58 billion in 2023, the market is expected to reach $7.46 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 15.8%. It will grow to $7.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%. This growth is fueled by increasing integration with IoT devices, expanding applications in human-robot interaction, and broader adoption across industries such as human resources and edge computing.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players like Apple Inc., Google LLC, and Microsoft Corporation are leveraging emotion AI to enhance customer interactions and develop innovative technologies. For instance, Affectiva introduced a cloud-based Emotion AI with an attention metric, using Smart Eye’s eye tracking technology for precise viewer attention analysis.

Segments of the Emotion Analytics Market

• Type: Text Analytics, Facial Analytics, Speech Analytics, Video Analytics

• Deployment Mode: On-premise, Cloud

• Enterprise Size: Large Enterprise, SMEs

• Application: Customer Experience Management, Sales and Marketing Management, Competitive Intelligence, Public Safety and Law Enforcement, Workforce Management

• End User: Retail, IT and Telecom, BFSI, Government, Defense and Security, Others

Regional Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Shows Fastest Growth

North America dominated the emotion analytics market in 2023, driven by technological advancements and early adoption. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period, supported by increasing digitalization and adoption of AI technologies.

