Global pumpkin seed protein market size, share and growth analysis for 2024-2033

Pumpkin Seed Protein Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pumpkin seed protein market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.55 billion in 2023 to $1.64 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to health consciousness, demand for non-allergenic proteins, clean label trend, vegan and vegetarian trends, sustainable sourcing.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The pumpkin seed protein market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching to $2.08 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growth in sports nutrition market, expansion in functional food and beverage industry, global rise in plant-based diets, increased product availability.

Growth driver of the pumpkin seed protein market

The rising health consciousness is expected to propel the growth of the pumpkin seed protein market going forward. Health consciousness refers to individuals' awareness and concern regarding their health and well-being. It involves being mindful of one's lifestyle choices, including diet, exercise, sleep, and stress management. The rising health consciousness is due to increased awareness of chronic diseases, a focus on personalized health, the influence of social trends, and a desire for longevity and quality of life.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the pumpkin seed protein market include Organicway LLC, Conagra Brands Inc, The SPAR Group Limited, NOW Health Group Inc., Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Jarrow Formulas.

Major companies operating in the pumpkin seed protein market are developing innovative products such as protein and fiber-rich meaty products, to address the growing consumer awareness and interest in alternative proteins. These protein- products are food items that mimic the taste, texture, and nutritional profile of traditional meat-based products but are made primarily from plant-based ingredients.

Segments:

1) By Product: Pumpkin Seed Oil, Pumpkin Seed Powder, Pumpkin Seed Extracts, Other Products

2) By Source: Organic, Conventional

3) By Nature: Raw, Roasted

4) By Application: Pharmaceuticals, Food And Beverages, Animal Food And Pet Feed, Cosmetic And Personal Care, Sports, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the pumpkin seed protein market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of pumpkin seed protein.

Pumpkin Seed Protein Market Definition

Pumpkin seed protein is a plant-based protein derived from pumpkin seeds through extraction and processing into a powdered form. It is rich in essential amino acids, particularly lysine, and contains nutrients such as iron, magnesium, zinc, and antioxidants. Pumpkin seed protein is commonly used as a dietary supplement to support muscle growth and repair, enhance energy levels, and promote overall health and well-being.

Pumpkin Seed Protein Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Pumpkin Seed Protein Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on pumpkin seed protein market size, pumpkin seed protein market drivers and trends, pumpkin seed protein market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The pumpkin seed protein market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

