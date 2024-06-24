Global proton therapy systems market overview and statistic for 2024-2033

Proton Therapy Systems Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The proton therapy systems market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.17 billion in 2023 to $1.29 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing incidence of cancer, increased awareness among healthcare professionals, expansion of healthcare infrastructure, rising healthcare expenditure, demand for non-invasive treatment options.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The proton therapy systems market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching to $1.94 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing cancer burden, increasing adoption of proton therapy, increased adoption in pediatric oncology, increasing preference for outpatient cancer treatment settings, growing emphasis on environmental sustainability.

Growth driver of the proton therapy systems market

The increasing prevalence of cancer is expected to propel the growth of the proton therapy systems market going forward. Cancer is a collection of disorders defined by abnormal cell proliferation that can invade and spread throughout the body. The increasing prevalence of cancer can be attributed to factors such as aging populations, lifestyle changes, environmental exposures, and improved detection and diagnosis methods. Proton therapy systems are used in cancer treatment due to their ability to precisely target tumors with high doses of radiation while minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissue, potentially reducing side effects, and improving treatment outcomes.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the proton therapy systems market include Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

Major companies operating in the proton therapy systems market are focusing their efforts on the development of more compact and accessible systems such as self-shielded proton accelerators, to address challenges related to facility space and installation complexity. A self-shielded proton accelerator enhances safety and simplifies installation by reducing external shielding structures typically required for conventional proton therapy systems.

Segments:

1) By Type: Proton Therapy Systems With Robotized Positioning Table, Proton Therapy Systems With Integrated CT Scanner, Proton Therapy Systems With Integrated PET Scanner

2) By Setup Type: Single Room, Multi Room

3) By Application: Brain And Central Nervous System Cancer, Head And Neck Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Gastrointestinal Cancer, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Proton Therapy Center, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the proton therapy systems market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of proton therapy systems.

Proton Therapy Systems Market Definition

Proton therapy systems are advanced medical devices used in radiation therapy to treat cancer. These systems deliver proton beams precisely to tumor sites, minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissue. Proton therapy offers enhanced treatment accuracy and reduced side effects compared to conventional radiation therapy methods.

