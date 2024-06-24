Body Control Modules (BCM) Market is poised to reach USD 30.13 billion, growing at a 3.1% CAGR by 2027

body control module market

There is an increase in demand for vehicles with luxurious features in Europe and North America

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in demand for advanced safety, comfort, and convenience features in vehicles, strict safety regulations set by government for automotive industry, and surge in demand for automotive components drive the growth of the global Body Control Modules (BCM) Market. On the other hand, increase in complexity of module hampers the growth to some extent. However, surge in need for electric and hybrid vehicles across the globe, and steep rush in call for advanced driver assist features are expected to usher in multiple opportunities in the near future.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5112

Body control module (BCM) in the automotive industry is a processor-based power distribution component, which supervises, and controls functions related to the car body such as interior lights, security, windows, door locks & access control, and others. In addition, central BCM operates as a gateway for bus and network interfaces to interact with remote electronic control units (ECU) for other systems; however, BCM does not control any engine-related functions. Moreover, controlling signal of various loads comes directly from remote ECU via CAN/LIN communication or directly from the central body module.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

ROBERT BOSCH GmbH, RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION, APTIV PLC (DELPHI AUTOMOTIVE PLC), HELLA KGAA HUECK & CO., TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED, MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION, CONTINENTAL AG, DENSO CORPORATION, INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. (MOUSER ELECTRONICS, INC.)

Control of various loads comes directly from remote ECU via CAN/LIN communication or directly from the central body module. The BCM does not control any engine-related functions. Furthermore, the BCMs include interior and exterior applications of the vehicles body such as sunroof control unit, anti-lock braking system, automotive seats, active steering, and others. The global BCM market is segmented on the basis of type, vehicle type, application, and region.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/456f90f61f4beec6bed9348aecd4d542

There is an increase in demand for vehicles with luxurious features in Europe and North America. Automotive manufacturing and sales ratio is high in Asia-Pacific, which boosts the growth of the body controlling modules market. Moreover, the companies such as HELLA, Robert BOSCH, Continental AG, and others are prominent body control modules manufacturers. Therefore, the use of BCM in luxurious vehicles is expected to boost the body control module market in the near future along with the need for driver assist system for vehicles.

The global body control module market size is driven by increase in demand for advanced safety, comfort, and convenience features in vehicles, stringent regulations set by governments; and rise in demand for automotive. However, surge in complexity is expected to restrict the market growth.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on geography, Asia-Pacific accounted for nearly two-fifths of the global body control module market revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to retain its dominance till 2027. The same region is also projected to register the fastest CAGR of 4.1% by 2027. Automobile manufacturers are actively involved in the process of developing innovative products to meet the consumer demands in this region which, in turn, has augmented the growth. However, North America appeared to be the third highest revenue holder in 2019.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5112

Based on type, the CAN bus segment held the major share in 2019, generating nearly two-thirds of the global body control module market. Rise of cloud computing technology and growth in internet of things (IoT) have created significant demand for CAN buses in the automotive field which, in turn, propels the segment growth. The LIN bus segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 3.8% throughout the forecast period. The Local Interconnect Network device, with the master slave architecture on board, allows for up to 16 LIN RGB slave modules on a private LIN bus, thereby permitting up to 196 LED lighting devices to be connected to a single BCM via a LIN bus. This factor drives the segment growth.

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Luxury Car Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/03/24/2005573/0/en/Luxury-Car-Market-to-Reach-733-2-Billion-by-2026-Allied-Market-Research.html

Hypercar Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/11/24/2562266/0/en/Hypercar-Market-to-Reach-224-5-Billion-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html

Two-Wheeler Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/two-wheeler-market-to-reach-260-60-billion-globally-by-2032-at-6-4-cagr-allied-market-research-302000089.html

Electric Ships Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electric-ship-market-to-reach-23-8-billion-globally-by-2032-at-18-0-cagr-allied-market-research-301915936.html

Self-Driving Bus Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/self-driving-bus-market

