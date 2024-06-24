Electric Vehicle Telematics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

It will grow to $22.21 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.9%”
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The electric vehicle telematics market is projected to grow from $8.41 billion in 2023 to $10.39 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 23.5%. This market is anticipated to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $22.21 billion by 2028, driven by the increasing demand for connected services, advanced vehicle monitoring, and integration with smart infrastructure.

Growth Driven by Rising Popularity of Electric Vehicles
The growth in popularity of electric vehicles is a significant factor contributing to the expansion of the electric vehicle telematics market. The adoption of electric vehicles, driven by improved charging infrastructure, environmental regulations, and increased consumer interest, enhances the demand for telematics solutions. For instance, in Australia, electric vehicle sales surged to 46,624 by June 2023, a 269% increase from the previous year, reflecting a substantial rise in electric vehicle adoption. This growing popularity propels the need for advanced telematics to optimize vehicle performance, provide real-time data, and ensure efficient fleet management.

Major Players and Market Trends
Key players in the electric vehicle telematics market include Verizon Communications Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Tesla Inc., Siemens AG, and Denso Corporation. These companies focus on developing innovative technologies such as GPS data analysis to gain a competitive edge. For example, Quartix launched a new service called EVolve in May 2022 to help companies transition to electric vehicles by analyzing fleet data, simplifying EV integration, and reducing emissions.

Segments:
• Technology: Embedded, Retrofitted
• Vehicle Type: Two Wheelers, Passenger Vehicles, Commercial
• Application: Safety And Security, Entertainment, Information And Navigation, Diagnostics, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market
Asia-Pacific led the electric vehicle telematics market in 2023 and is expected to maintain its dominance. North America, however, is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. This regional growth is fueled by technological advancements and increasing adoption of electric vehicles. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Electric Vehicle Telematics Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:
1. Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future
2. Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
3. Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.
The Electric Vehicle Telematics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on electric vehicle telematics market size, electric vehicle telematics market drivers and trends, electric vehicle telematics market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The electric vehicle telematics market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

About The Business Research Company
The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database
The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

The Business Research Company provides over 10,000+ market research reports covering 27 industries across 60+ geographies.

