Indoor Location-Based Services Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global indoor location-based services (LBS) market is set to expand significantly over the coming years, driven by advancements in technology and increasing applications across various sectors. From a market size of $12.87 billion in 2023, it is projected to grow to $25.63 billion by 2028, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. This growth trajectory underscores the rising demand for efficient facility management, enhanced customer experiences, and the integration of smart technologies in indoor environments.

Increasing Penetration of Connected Devices Drives Market Growth

The proliferation of connected devices is a primary catalyst for the expansion of the indoor LBS market. These devices, equipped with embedded sensors and network connectivity, enable seamless data exchange and real-time communication, enhancing the accuracy and functionality of indoor location-based services. The adoption of connected devices is fueled by technological advancements, robust internet infrastructure, and the growing trend towards interconnected solutions across industries. As of 2022, approximately 7 billion IoT devices are connected globally, with projections indicating significant growth to accommodate an additional 20 billion devices by 2025 (Health Sector Cybersecurity Coordination Center).

Key Players and Market Trends

Leading companies such as Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. are at the forefront of innovating indoor location-based services. These companies focus on developing advanced solutions that utilize AI and machine learning for real-time location analytics, enabling personalized services and seamless navigation within indoor spaces. For instance, ESRI launched ArcGIS IPS (Indoor Positioning Software), leveraging Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), and sensor-based technologies to provide accurate indoor navigation and wayfinding solutions in complex environments like airports and hospitals.

Innovative solutions such as indoor positioning software for facility wayfinding are pivotal in gaining competitive advantages. These solutions enable users to navigate large indoor spaces efficiently, enhancing operational productivity and user experience.

Segments of the Indoor Location-Based Services Market

Product:

• Analytics And Insights

• Automotive Services

• Campaign Management

• Consumer Services

• Enterprise Services

• Location And Alerts

• Location-Based Advertising Services

• Maps

• Precision Geo-Targeting

• Other Products

Technology:

• Context Aware Technology

• Observed Time Difference Of Arrival (OTDOA) And Enhanced Observed Time Difference Of Arrival (E-OTDOA)

• Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) And Near-Field Communication (NFC)

• Satellite, Microwave And Infrared Sensing

• Other Technologies

Application:

• Monitoring

• Navigation

• Proximity

• Tracking

• Other Applications

End-Use:

• Aerospace And Defense

• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

• Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunication

• Energy And Power

• Government

• Healthcare

• Hospitality

• Retail

• Transportation And Logistics

• Other End Uses

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

In 2023, North America dominated the indoor location-based services market, driven by widespread adoption across retail and healthcare sectors. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The region's rapid technological advancements, increasing investments in smart infrastructure, and rising consumer demand for location-based services contribute to its significant market growth.

Indoor Location Based Services Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Indoor Location Based Services Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on indoor location based services market size, indoor location based services market drivers and trends, indoor location based services market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The indoor location based services market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

