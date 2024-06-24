Global Playout Automation Market Report 2024: Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities

Playout Automation Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The playout automation market, driven by advancements in broadcasting technology, is poised for significant growth in the coming years. Starting from $1.08 billion in 2023, the market is expected to reach $1.28 billion in 2024, growing at a robust CAGR of 18.9%. This expansion is primarily fueled by the rise of over-the-top (OTT) services, regulatory compliance demands, the shift towards 24/7 broadcasting, and the increasing adoption of multichannel broadcasting strategies.

Rapid Adoption of IP-Based Workflows and Demand for UHD Content to Propel Market Growth

Looking ahead, the playout automation market is projected to accelerate further, reaching an estimated value of $2.59 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 19.2%. Key drivers in this forecast period include the escalating demand for broadcast content, the transition towards IP-based workflows, and the growing popularity of UHD (Ultra High Definition) and HDR (High Dynamic Range) content. Additionally, the market will benefit from the emergence of cloud-based playout services and the increasing need for multiplatform content distribution.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies driving innovation in the playout automation market include iHeartMedia Inc., Grass Valley USA LLC, Harmonic Inc., and Ross Video Ltd. These industry leaders are focusing on developing advanced graphics and branding solutions, integrating AI and ML technologies, enhancing compliance and monitoring tools, and improving security and content protection measures.

In March 2024, Brightcove launched Cloud Playout 2.0, a cutting-edge playout automation solution that simplifies channel management and enhances content distribution capabilities across various platforms. This innovation underscores the market's trend towards cloud-based solutions for efficient content management and monetization.

Market Segments

Type:

• Hardware

• Software

Application:

• News

• Entertainment

• Sports

• Live Telecasts

• Other Applications

End-user:

• International Broadcasters

• National Broadcasters

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading Growth

North America dominated the playout automation market in 2023, driven by technological advancements and robust broadcasting infrastructure. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, supported by increasing investments in digital infrastructure and rising demand for high-quality content.

