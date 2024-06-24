Colorectal Cancer Molecular Diagnostics Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Colorectal Cancer Molecular Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colorectal cancer, a malignant tumor affecting the colon or rectum, is driving the growth of the colorectal cancer molecular diagnostics market. The market is projected to grow from $2.35 billion in 2023 to $2.56 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%.

Drivers of Market Growth

The historic growth of the colorectal cancer molecular diagnostics market can be attributed to factors such as increasing cancer incidence, growing awareness, and personalized medicine initiatives. Additionally, government efforts for cancer control have contributed to market growth.

Market Outlook

The colorectal cancer molecular diagnostics market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, reaching $3.48 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 8.0%. Factors such as an aging population, integration of genomic data into clinical practice, and global cancer research efforts are expected to drive market growth.

Rising Prevalence of Colorectal Cancer

The rising prevalence of colorectal cancer, with an estimated 153,020 new cases expected in 2023 according to the American Cancer Society, is driving the demand for molecular diagnostics. Early detection and treatment are crucial for improving outcomes in colorectal cancer patients.

Major Players and Innovations

Leading companies in the colorectal cancer molecular diagnostics market, including Johnson & Johnson and Abbott Laboratories, are focusing on developing innovative molecular diagnostics solutions. For instance, Guardant Health launched the Shield Blood Test, a blood test designed to identify early-stage colorectal cancer.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the colorectal cancer molecular diagnostics market in 2023, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Market Segmentation

The colorectal cancer molecular diagnostics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Instruments, Reagents And Kits, Services

2) By Technology: Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Sequencing, Mass Spectrometry, Transcription Mediated Amplification, Chips And Microarrays, Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

3) By End Users: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Laboratories, Homecare Settings

