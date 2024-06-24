Robot Operating System market size, share, revenue, trends and drivers for 2024-2033

Robot Operating System Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The robot operating system market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.62 billion in 2023 to $0.71 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased demand for autonomous robots, operational behavior and patterns of robots, demand for automation in existing facilities, and demand in defense and security to enhance operational capabilities.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The robot operating system market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.25 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to adoption of automation in the industrial sector, increase in adoption of ROS by manufacturers, surge in demand for collaborative modular robots, and demand for data-driven robotics in the electronic industry.

Growth driver of the robot operating system market

The rising adoption of automation in the industrial sector is expected to propel the growth of the robot operating system market going forward. Automation in the industrial sector refers to the use of machinery, robotics, and computer systems to streamline and optimize manufacturing processes, reducing human intervention and increasing efficiency. The rising adoption of automation in the industrial sector is driven by the pursuit of increased productivity, efficiency, cost reduction, and improved quality control. Robot operating systems in industrial automation enable standardized robot control, sensor integration, interoperability, simulation, task planning, execution, and monitoring for enhanced efficiency.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the robot operating system market include Microsoft Corporation, ABB Ltd., Omron Corporation, FANUC Corporation, Yaskawa America Inc., Staubli International AG

Major companies operating in the robot operating system market are focusing on advanced integrated systems designed to accelerate inspection solutions. Integrated systems in robot operating systems refer to the cohesive integration of various hardware and software components within the ROS ecosystem to create comprehensive robotic solutions.

Segments:

1) By Type: Robot Operating System 1, Robot Operating System 2

2) By Robot Type: Articulated Robots, SCARA Robots, Parallel Robots, Cartesian Robotics, Collaborative Robots

3) By Application: Pick And Place, Plastic Injection And Blow Molding, Printed Circuit Board Handling And Information Communication And Technology, Testing And Quality Inspection, Metal Sampling And Press Trending, Computer Numerical Control Machine Trending And Co-Packing, End Of Line Packaging, Mapping And Navigation, Inventory Management, Other Applications

4) By Industry Vertical: Healthcare, Automotive, Electrical And Electronics, Metal And Machinery, Food And Beverages, Rubber And Plastic, Other Industry Verticals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the robot operating system market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of robot operating system.

Robot Operating System Market Definition

The robot operating system refers to an open-source framework for developing robotic software. It provides libraries and tools to help with tasks such as hardware abstraction, device drivers, communication between processes, and more, making it easier to build complex robotic systems. ROS is used to streamline the development process of robotic applications by providing a standardized framework for communication, data sharing, and computation.

Robot Operating System Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

