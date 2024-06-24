Global Rendered Poultry Products Market Is Projected To Grow At A 3.5% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Rendered Poultry Products Market Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The rendered poultry products market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $7.96 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rendered poultry products market, which involves the extraction of valuable components from chicken by-products through a rendering process, has witnessed steady growth in recent years. It is projected to grow from $6.72 billion in 2023 to $6.95 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4%. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including the growing demand for animal proteins, expansion of the poultry industry, increasing use of rendered poultry products in animal feed, growth in the pet food industry, and economic growth in developing countries.

Steady Growth Expected to Continue, Reaching $7.96 Billion by 2028

The market is expected to continue its steady growth trajectory, reaching $7.96 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.5%. This growth will be driven by factors such as regional market growth, growing interest in sustainable agriculture, global economic recovery, adoption of alternative protein sources, and increased demand for high-quality proteins. Major trends in the forecast period include the rise in meat production, increased market size, market segmentation by type and grade, technological advancements, market competitor landscape, and macroeconomic factors.

Increasing Demand for Snack Foods Driving Market Growth

The increasing demand for snack foods is expected to boost the growth of the rendered poultry products market. Snack foods are ready-to-eat food items typically consumed between regular meals. The versatility and flavor-enhancing attributes of rendered poultry products make them valuable additions to meet the growing consumer preference for diverse and flavorful snack options. For instance, in May 2023, consumers' affinity for snacking accounted for 27% of total food and beverage sales in the United States, with salty snack sales in 2022 surging to approximately $28.4 billion. Therefore, the increasing demand for snack foods is driving the growth of the rendered poultry products market.

Key Players and Technological Advancements

Major companies operating in the rendered poultry products market, such as Cargill Inc., JBS USA Holdings Inc., Tyson Foods Inc., and others, are focusing on technological advancements to sustain their position in the market. These advancements include innovations in processing techniques, packaging, and product formulations to meet the evolving consumer demands and regulatory requirements.

Market Segmentation

The rendered poultry products market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Poultry Fat, Grease, Protein Meal, Other Types

2) By Grade: Food Grade, Feed Grade, Industrial Grade

3) By Application: Food Industry, Medical Industry, Other Applications

Rendered Poultry Products Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Rendered Poultry Products Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on rendered poultry products market size, rendered poultry products market drivers and trends, rendered poultry products market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The rendered poultry products market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

