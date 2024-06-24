Blepharoplasty Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Blepharoplasty Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Blepharoplasty Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blepharoplasty, a surgical procedure to enhance the appearance of the eyelids, is experiencing robust growth, driven by aesthetic preferences and aging population demographics. The market is projected to grow from $3.83 billion in 2023 to $4.2 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%.

Drivers of Market Growth

The historic growth of the blepharoplasty market can be attributed to several factors, including cultural influences, increased awareness, and media influence. Additionally, the forecast period is expected to see strong growth due to rising disposable income, customization of procedures, and the emergence of medical tourism.

Market Outlook

The blepharoplasty market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, reaching $5.76 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 8.2%. Major trends in the forecast period include a focus on natural results, integration of technology for precision, and increased demand for non-surgical alternatives.

Renal Disease Driving Market Growth

The increasing prevalence of renal disease, which can affect eyelid positions and contribute to eye puffiness, is expected to drive market growth. Patients with renal disease should undergo renal function checks before undergoing blepharoplasty surgery.

Major Players and Innovations

Leading companies in the blepharoplasty market, including Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. and Galderma SA, are focusing on developing advanced technologies such as plasma technology. Plasma technology uses ionized gases for non-surgical skin tightening and rejuvenation, particularly around the eyelids.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the blepharoplasty market in 2023, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Market Segmentation

The blepharoplasty market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Upper Eyelid Blepharoplasty, Lower Eyelid Blepharoplasty, Combination Eyelid Surgery

2) By Gender: Female, Male

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centre, Other End-Users

