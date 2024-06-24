Fleet Management Market Forecast 2020-2030 : $19.47 Billion in 2020 to $52.50 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.6%

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Fleet Management Market by Vehicle Type, Component, Communication Technology, and Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030."

𝐅𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎 :

The global fleet management market was valued at $19.47 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $52.50 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.6% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/753

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 :

The global fleet management market is driven by factors such as stringent government norms, demand for operational competency in fleet management, and rise in concerns related to fleet safety. On the other hand, cost sensitivity in local players and lack of seamless and uninterrupted internet connectivity hamper the market. Nevertheless, strengthening communication networks and smart transportation systems will offer sufficient growth opportunities in the future.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎

On the basis of component, the solution segment garnered the major share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global fleet management market revenue. The growth is attributed to the increase in the number of market players operating in the industry. The services segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest growth with 12.7% CAGR from 2021 to 2030. This is because of a surge in demand for telematics solutions and after-sales services of fleet management across the world.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fleet-management-market/purchase-options

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎

On the basis of regional analysis, the North America region generated the highest market revenue of around two-fifths of the global fleet management market in 2020, owing to a surge in application of fleet management system in vehicles across the region. Furthermore, the market across APAC region is anticipated to manifest the highest growth with 12.1% CAGR throughout the forecast timeframe due to an increase in manufacturing of vehicles updated with telematics services, navigation, and infotainment.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎

On the basis of vehicle type, the aircraft segment generated the largest share in 2019, contributing to around one-fourth of the overall market share, due to surge in aircraft fleet presence across the world. However, the watercraft segment is expected to manifest a notable CAGR of 11.2% from 2021 to 2030. The growth is attributed to the surge in the application of fleet management system in boats to track boat sailing activities.

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/753

The key players operating in the global fleet management market are 𝐀𝐓&𝐓, 𝐂𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐰𝐚𝐲 𝐅𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬, 𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐭𝐚𝐛 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐈𝐁𝐌 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐈.𝐃. 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐌𝐢𝐓𝐀𝐂 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐍𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐨, 𝐓𝐨𝐦𝐓𝐨𝐦 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐕., 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐳𝐨𝐧.

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 :

U.S. General Services Administration,, Uber Technologies, Inc.,, Ola Cabs (ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd.),, Lyft, Didi Chuxing, Grab,, European GNSS Agency (GSA),, Spireon, Inc., Trimble Transportation & Logistics,, Fleet Robo Fleet Management Solutions,, DC Velocity, Scope Technologies,, Troncalnet,, FAMSA,, CARSSA Courier Company,, Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA),, Grupo Autofin de Monterrey,, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company,, Mercedes-Benz, Renault

𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :

𝐅𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐲 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fourth-party-logistics-market

𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/warehousing-and-distribution-logistics-market-A11526

𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/green-logistics-market-A84427

𝐒𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/space-logistics-market-A47401