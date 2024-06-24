Warehouse Automation Systems Global Market 2024 To Reach $48.54 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 15.1%

Warehouse Automation Systems Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The warehouse automation systems market, which stood at $24.05 billion in 2023, is projected to grow to $27.64 billion in 2024, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9%. It will grow to $48.54 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1%. This growth trajectory is attributed to advancements in technologies such as RFID, data analytics, AI, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), and computerized control systems, all of which enhance operational efficiency and reduce labor costs and errors.

E-commerce Boom Drives Market Growth

The exponential rise in e-commerce sales is a pivotal factor propelling the warehouse automation systems market forward. With increased internet penetration and the growing preference for online shopping, e-commerce platforms rely heavily on warehouse automation to streamline order fulfillment processes. Technologies like robotic picking and automated conveyor systems optimize operations, minimize errors, and accelerate order processing, thereby enhancing customer satisfaction.

Key Players and Market Dynamics

Leading companies in the warehouse automation systems market, including KION Group, Daifuku Co. Ltd., and Dematic GmbH, are focusing on modular solutions and technological innovations to maintain a competitive edge. For instance, AutoStore AS recently introduced Pio, a plug-and-play cube storage technology aimed at SMBs, facilitating efficient goods storage and enhancing operational speed by up to five times.

Technological Advancements and Market Trends

Innovations integrating AI and machine learning, adoption of goods-to-person systems, and the rise of micro-fulfillment centers are anticipated trends driving market expansion. Cloud-based solutions are increasingly adopted for scalability and flexibility, catering to dynamic market demands and operational efficiency.

Market Segments

• Component: Solution, Service

• Automation Type: Physical Automation, Digital Automation

• Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Midsize Enterprises (SMEs)

• Industry Vertical: Retail And Consumer Goods, Healthcare And Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, Food And Beverages, Transportation And Logistics, Automotive, Other Industry Verticals

Regional Insights: North America Leads the Market

North America emerged as the largest region in the warehouse automation systems market in 2023, driven by technological advancements and robust infrastructure. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities across Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Warehouse Automation Systems Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Warehouse Automation Systems Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on warehouse automation systems market size, warehouse automation systems market drivers and trends, warehouse automation systems market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The warehouse automation systems market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

