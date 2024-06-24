Global Network Configuration and Change Management Market Report 2024: Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities

Network Configuration and Change Management Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The network configuration and change management market size has experienced rapid growth, expanding from $1.72 billion in 2023 to $1.91 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. This growth is fueled by increasing network complexity, heightened security concerns, digital transformation, operational efficiency demands, the growth of remote workforces, and the rise of DevOps and agile practices.

Growing Cybersecurity Threats Propel Market Growth

The escalating cybersecurity threats are expected to drive the network configuration and change management market forward. The prevalence and sophistication of malicious activities, attacks, and vulnerabilities targeting digital systems, networks, and data have necessitated robust network management. For instance, the Australian Cyber Security Centre reported 76,000 cyberattack incidents in 2022, a 13% increase from 2021. Network configuration and change management is critical for cybersecurity, enabling quick identification of changes, preventing unauthorized alterations, and aiding incident response efforts.

Key Players and Market Trends

Key players such as Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Accenture Plc, Cisco Systems Inc., Broadcom Inc., and Nokia Corporation are leading the market. Major companies are focusing on innovative solutions like cloud-based networking platforms to maintain a competitive edge. For instance, Cisco Systems, Inc. launched the Cisco Networking Cloud in June 2023. This platform simplifies the management of networking gear by providing a unified interface for overseeing both cloud-based and on-premises assets.

Trends and Future Projections

The network configuration and change management market is expected to grow to $2.87 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.8%. Key trends driving this growth include increasing adoption of cloud-based infrastructure, emphasis on zero trust security models, proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, expansion of edge computing, and focus on network automation and orchestration. The industry is moving towards cloud-native solutions, zero trust security, network performance optimization, edge computing management, and enhanced visibility and analytics.

Segments:

•Component: Software, Services

•Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises

•Organization Size: Large Enterprise, Small And Medium Enterprise

•Verticals: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance, Telecommunication And Information Technology, Manufacturing, Retail, Government

Geographical Insights: North America Leading, Asia-Pacific Emerging

North America was the largest region in the network configuration and change management market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

