Automotive AR and VR Market Projection : $213.0 Million in 2017 to $673,602.2 Million by 2025, with a CAGR of 175.7%

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Automotive AR and VR Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type (Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR)) and Application (Research & Development, Manufacturing & Supply, Marketing & sales, Aftersales, Support Functions, and Product): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025.

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐫 𝐀𝐧𝐝 𝐕𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰 :

The global automotive AR and VR market was valued at $213.0 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $673,602.2 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 175.7% from 2018 to 2025. In 2017, North America accounted for the highest share in the global automotive AR and VR market.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5151

At present, North America dominates the market, followed by Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. U.S. dominated the global automotive AR and VR market in 2017, whereas Mexico is expected to grow at a significant rate in North America during the forecast period.

𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 & 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓

Based on application, the research & development segment accounted for a quarter of the global revenue in 2017. The segment is expected to continue the trend during the forecast period and attain $162.39 Billion by 2025, due to a surge in the usage of both AR and VR in automotive R&D to develop concepts, identify problems, and test prototypes. However, the product segment is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, a CAGR of 185.0%, due to the increased demand for autonomous vehicles that implement AR and VR as a product in their vehicle.

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐨 𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓

Throughout the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 183.7%, on account of significant rise in government investments and initiative in emerging economies such as China and India for the adoption of AR & VR technology in automotive and digital manufacturing. Meanwhile, North America is projected to continue its dominance and occupy more a quarter of the global market through 2025, owing to the wide usage of 4G in AR and VR application and the early launch of 5G connectivity.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-ar-and-vr-market/purchase-options

𝐀𝐮𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 (𝐀𝐑) 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on type, the augmented reality (AR) segment occupied more than three-fifths share of the global market in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance through 2025, owing to its ability to provide access of real-life environments through smartphones, tablet screens, and smart goggles & headsets to the user. However, the virtual reality (VR) segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 178.0% during the forecast period, due to the increased adoption of multi-sensory computer-generated simulated environment that saves time and money on costly iterations.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Continental,

Microsoft,

Visteon,

Volkswagen,

Unity,

Bosch,

DAQRI,

HTC,

Hyundai Motor,

Wayray.

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5151

𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐳𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-antifreeze-market

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-blockchain-market

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-microcontroller-market-A06049

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-robotics-market-A08681

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-acoustic-engineering-services-market-A06527

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐅𝐚𝐧 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-hydrostatic-fan-drive-system-market

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬 :

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.