IoT in Automotive Market Outlook 2023-2032 : $102.3 Billion in 2022 to $760.3 Billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 22.6%

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, The global IoT in automotive market was valued at $102.3 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $760.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 22.6% from 2023 to 2032.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4074

The Internet of Things (IoT) elaborated as a major factor transforming the automotive industry. With the incorporation of IoT technologies into vehicles, car manufacturers and consumers alike are undergoing an asset of benefits. IoT's impact on the automotive sector is the concept of connected cars. These smart vehicles are equipped with embedded sensors and internet connectivity, enabling them to gather and exchange real-time data with external systems, other vehicles, and even infrastructure.

Moreover, the market is affected in European states by strict government regulations. The European Union has executed regulations and proposals focused on road safety, emissions reduction, and the enhancement of smart mobility solutions. For instance, in May 2022, the European Commission mandated the deployment of eCall, a telematics system that automatically contacts emergency services in the event of a serious accident. Such regulations drive the integration of IoT technologies in vehicles. Moreover, the countries in Europe also have general exposure to 4G and 5G networks, allowing continuous connectivity and high-speed data transmission which supports a range of services, including real-time navigation, distant diagnostics, over-the-air updates, and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication.

For IoT technologies to drive effectively in vehicles, there is a need for strong connectivity infrastructure, including widespread network coverage and consistent communication standards. However, in some areas, the necessary infrastructure may be lacking or underdeveloped, hindering the seamless integration and functioning of IoT systems in vehicles. In additionally, the lack of interoperability between different IoT devices and platforms presents challenges in achieving seamless communication and data exchange.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/IoT-in-automotive-market/purchase-options

For instance, different automakers and technology providers may use proprietary systems and protocols, making it difficult for vehicles and IoT devices from different manufacturers to work together smoothly. This lack of interoperability can limit the scalability and widespread adoption of IoT technologies in the automotive sector. Thus, initiatives by OEMs further provide lucrative growth opportunities for market growth.

The IoT in automotive industry size is segmented based on communication, connectivity, application, and region. By communication, the market is segmented into the vehicle to vehicle, In-vehicle communication and vehicle-to-infrastructure. Further, by connectivity, the market is segmented into embedded, tethered and integrated. By application, the market is segmented into navigation, infotainment, telematics, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa (LAMEA) including country-level analysis for each region.

On the basis of application, the market is divided into infotainment, navigation, telematics and others. The navigation segment includes the combination of GPS (Global Positioning System) technology, real-time traffic information, and connectivity within vehicles to give navigation and routing services.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

AT&T

Cisco System, Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Intel

Microsoft Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

Robert Bosch

Texas Instruments

Thales SA

TOMTOM

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4074

The growing adoption of connected vehicles presents a major growth opportunity for navigation applications in the IoT automotive market. Connected vehicles are equipped with internet connectivity and advanced communication capabilities, allowing seamless integration with navigation applications. As more vehicles become connected, the demand for navigation applications that leverage IoT connectivity to provide real-time navigation services will increase. For instance, in November 2021, Google entered into the original equipment manufacturers' (OEM) navigation and location-based services. The rapid adoption of Google's Android Automotive Operating System (AAOS) by OEMs and the default inclusion of Google Maps on the platform gives the already popular service an even greater strategic advantage.

𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :

𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 (𝐄𝐕) 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electric-vehicle-transmission-market

𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electric-vehicle-charger-EVC-market

𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electric-vehicle-power-inverter-market-A08757

𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electric-vehicle-battery-thermal-management-system-market-A16399

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions. AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.