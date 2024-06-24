Parametric Insurance Market Current Status and Future Prospects | Swiss Re, AXA, Allianz
Parametric Insurance Market will witness a 9.90% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2030
The Latest Study Published by HTF MI Research on the "Parametric Insurance Market'' evaluates market size, trend and forecast to 2030. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Swiss Re (Switzerland), Munich Re (Germany), Lloyd's of London (United Kingdom), AXA (France), Allianz (Germany), Chubb (Switzerland), Hannover Re (Germany), Travelers (United States), Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (United States), Zurich Insurance Group (Switzerland), Aon (United Kingdom).
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Parametric Insurance market to witness a CAGR of 9.90% during forecast period of 2024-2030. Global Parametric Insurance Market Breakdown by Type (Weather Parametric Insurance, Natural Catastrophe Parametric Insurance, Pandemic Parametric Insurance, Cyber Parametric Insurance, Agricultural Parametric Insurance, Others) by Distribution Channel (Insurance Companies and Reinsurers, Brokers and Intermediaries, Online Platforms, Governments and International Organizations, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Parametric Insurance market size is estimated to increase by USD xx Billion at a CAGR of 9.90% from 2024 to 2030. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 11.6 Billion.
Parametric insurance is a type of coverage where payouts are triggered based on predefined parameters or indices, such as weather conditions, seismic activity, or other quantifiable events. It provides a more streamlined and efficient claims process compared to traditional insurance, as payouts are determined objectively without the need for extensive claims investigation.
Parametric Insurance
Market Drivers
• Efficiency: Parametric insurance expedites claims processing and reduces administrative costs.
Market Trend
• Growing Demand: Increasing awareness of the benefits of parametric insurance is driving its adoption across various industries.
Opportunities
• Emerging Markets: Parametric insurance can provide coverage in regions with limited traditional insurance access.
Market Restraints:
• Limited Coverage Scope: Parametric insurance may not cover all aspects of traditional insurance policies.
Global Parametric Insurance Market Breakdown by Type (Weather Parametric Insurance, Natural Catastrophe Parametric Insurance, Pandemic Parametric Insurance, Cyber Parametric Insurance, Agricultural Parametric Insurance, Others) by Distribution Channel (Insurance Companies and Reinsurers, Brokers and Intermediaries, Online Platforms, Governments and International Organizations, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
