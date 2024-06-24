Ambulance Services Market is Expected to Represent Significant CAGR of 10.61%, To Reach a Value of $ 85.5 BN by 2030
Ambulance Services Market Recent Trends and Growth 2024-2030
Stay up-to-date with Global Ambulance Services Market Research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest study released on the Global Ambulance Services Market by HTF MI evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2030. The Ambulance Services market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Key Players in This Report Include: Envision Healthcare Corporation (United States), Scandinavian AirAmbulance (Sweden), Acadian Ambulance Service, Inc., BVG India Ltd. (India), America Ambulance Services, Inc., Falck Holding A/S (United Kingdom), Air Methods Corporation, Ziqitza Health Care Limited (India), Medivic Aviation (India), London Ambulance Service (United Kingdom), Acadian Ambulance Service, Air Medical Group Holdings Inc.
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the global Ambulance Services market is valued at USD 46.57 Billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach a revenue of USD 85.5 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.61% from 2023 to 2030.
Definition:
The ambulance services are also known as paramedic services, are used to provide urgent pre-hospital treatment and stabilization services for serious patients until they are transported to definitive care centers such as hospitals or clinics. These ambulances are medically equipped vehicles that provide life support services to the patients until they are reached to treatment facilities. The ambulance service has two main functions: an accident and emergency paramedical function, and the Patient Transport Service function which transfers immobile patients to and from their hospital appointments. The demand for advanced life support medical machine in ambulance service and improving healthcare facilities is expanding the market growth.
Market Trends:
Demand for Advance Life Support Ambulance Services (ALS) Owing to Ongoing COVID-19 Outbreak
Internet of Things (IoT) Revolution
Market Drivers:
Rising Awareness About Life Support Services
Increasing Number of Road Accidents
Market Opportunities:
Favorable Reimbursement Policies
Growing Geriatric Population
Demand for Efficient Emergency Medical Services (EMS)
Market Leaders & Development Strategies:
On 7th January 2022, Acadian Ambulance Service acquired Memphis-based Emergency Mobile Health Care (EMHC). The motive for the acquisition was to expand Acadian Ambulance’s footprint into Tennessee. Acadian presently provides emergency and non-emergency medical transportation throughout Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. Acadian Ambulance is one of the largest ambulance services in the nation, offering transportation and medical care. It is employee-owned and accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services; its sister subsidiary, Acadian Air Med, is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems. The MedicOne acquisition will add Nashville to Acadian's Tennessee service area and will boost present operations in Memphis, northern Mississippi, and Dallas.
The Global Ambulance Services Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:
Ambulance Services Market is Segmented by Application (Pre-hospital Support, Post-hospital Support) by Type (Emergency Ambulance Services, General Ambulance Services) by Transportation Mode (Ground Ambulance Services, Water Ambulance Services, Air Ambulance Services) by Basic Life Support (BLS) Equipment (Ventilation and Airway Equipment, Oxygen Tanks & Masks, Spinal Immobilization Equipment, Pulse Oximetry, Intranasal Naloxone Administration, Others) by Integrated Equipment (Advanced Life Support (ALS) Equipment:, ECG Monitors, Ventilation and Airway Equipment, Vascular Access, Pre-loaded Medications, Others) by Service Sector (Private, Public) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Global Ambulance Services market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Objectives of the Report
• -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Ambulance Services market by value and volume.
• -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Ambulance Services
• -To showcase the development of the Ambulance Services market in different parts of the world.
• -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Ambulance Services market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
• -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Ambulance Services
• -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Ambulance Services market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
Major highlights from Table of Contents:
Ambulance Services Market Study Coverages:
• It includes major manufacturers, emerging player’s growth story, and major business segments of Ambulance Services market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.
• Ambulance Services Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.
• Ambulance Services Market Production by Region Ambulance Services Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.
Key Points Covered in Ambulance Services Market Report:
• Ambulance Services Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers
• Ambulance Services Market Competition by Manufacturers
• Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Ambulance Services Market
• Ambulance Services Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2023-2030)
• Ambulance Services Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2023-2030)
• Ambulance Services Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Emergency Ambulance Services, General Ambulance Services}
• Ambulance Services Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Ambulance Services Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing
• Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.
Key questions answered
• How feasible is Ambulance Services market for long-term investment?
• What are influencing factors driving the demand for Ambulance Services near future?
• What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Ambulance Services market growth?
• What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Middle East, Africa, Europe or LATAM, Southeast Asia.
