CAC President Marc Corsi Awarded the Talent Ambassador Award at the annual “Nit del Talent” Ceremony in Barcelona
WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marc Corsi, President of the Catalan American Council, was awarded the Talent Ambassador Award at the “Nit del Talent” Award ceremony in Barcelona, hosted by the Impulsa Talentum Foundation. Mr. Bru Recolons, entrepreneur and founder of Impulsa Talentum, presented him with the award. Impulsa Talentum is a thriving ecosystem that incubates, promotes, and fosters Catalan business talent.
Marc Corsi Receives his Talent Ambassador Award with Bru Recolons (left) and Michael Blackman (center)
Corsi, an experienced entrepreneur with decades of accolades, received this award in spirit with his greater mission of building out the CAC’s community, outreach, and partnerships in Barcelona. Thus, the Impulsa Talentum Foundation has recognized Corsi for generating business relations and discovering Catalan talent across the Atlantic between Catalonia and the United States through the CAC’s aptly named Transatlantic Bridge Program. At their annual “Nit del Talent” Ceremony, CAC Press Secretary Xavier Vilà was one of the award presenters.
Being awarded Talent Ambassador by Impulsa Talentum Foundation, Marc Corsi was consistent with the CAC President’s week of successful business meetings with various Catalan dignitaries, politicians, and entrepreneurs. Discussions with Catalan dignitaries and organizations included partnerships and possibilities regarding the CAC’s celebratory America’s Cup Event in Barcelona this September. Marc Corsi has been utmostly pleased with his week:
“The Talent Ambassador award serves as tangible proof of my mission with the CAC and what I aim to achieve in Barcelona and Catalonia proper. To cap off a week of productive discussions on important Catalan issues, exciting partnerships, and constructive meetings has been a joy with this award. I truly appreciate the recognition from Bru and the entire Impulsa Talentum Foundation. I am certain this catalyzes a productive and lasting partnership,” said CAC President Marc Corsi.
In line with President Corsi’s outlook on the award and the CAC’s mission, Bru Recolons, Founder and CEO of the Impulsa Talentum Foundation, has been grateful for Marc Corsi’s contribution towards Catalan Entrepreneurship:
“Marc Corsi is a prominent figure in communications and marketing, known for his ability to position his clients ahead of the competition. His experience and network are invaluable tools that will allow the Impulsa Talentum Foundation to grow relationships with the wider Catalan American community and to open a new venture in San Francisco. We are grateful to Marc for making this possible and look forward to working with him and the CAC in the future,” said Impulsa Talentum President Bru Recolons.
Ivan Kiryakin
Catalan American Council
email us here
+1 415-985-5277