Pacific Tourism Organisation Urges Global Support for Climate Resilience at SIDS Conference

At the “Regenerative Tourism for Resilience – Policy, Practice, and Finance” event, a side gathering at the 4th International Conference on Small Island Developing States (SIDS) in Antigua and Barbuda, Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) Chief Executive Officer Christopher Cocker addressed the significant challenges Pacific Island nations face in achieving cohesive regional cooperation on climate action in tourism.

Organised by UNWTO, UNEP, and partners, the event aligned with the Glasgow Declaration on Climate Action in Tourism, advocating for resilience and regenerative tourism approaches. Mr. Cocker highlighted regional initiatives like the Pacific Sustainable Tourism Policy Framework (PSTPF) and the Glasgow Declaration, emphasising the importance of building resilience and empowering communities through sustainable tourism practices.

Mr. Cocker discussed the active involvement of Pacific Island communities in climate action within the tourism sector, integrating national and local resilience measures. These communities leverage indigenous knowledge and share critical information on climate change to foster sustainability. He stressed that while tourism provides alternative income streams, increased support from governments and organizations is crucial for sustainable development.

He added that climate resilience in the tourism sector aligns with whole-of-community, whole-of-island, and national approaches that Pacific countries have advocated for years. This integration ensures that tourism-related initiatives support broader community efforts.

“The success of the Glasgow Declaration depends on tangible support from UNWTO, donors, and partners, particularly for Small Island Developing States (SIDS). A commitment without concrete support for signatories who need assistance will remain unfulfilled. We cannot measure impact without data. That is a critical area where we can collaborate,” Mr. Cocker stated.

“Together, we can foster a resilient and sustainable future for tourism in the Pacific Islands, ensuring that the benefits of climate action and sustainable tourism reach all corners of our regions.”

In concluding his presentation, Mr. Cocker reiterated that recognising the unique challenges faced by SIDS is imperative to accelerate nature-based solutions and promote sustainable tourism to enhance climate resilience. Dedicated funding mechanisms are needed to safeguard these vulnerable regions, alongside capacity development, mentoring, and exchange opportunities to empower local communities in implementing effective climate initiatives.