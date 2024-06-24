Anti-money Laundering Software Market: A Comprehensive Study Exploring with Fiserv, Opentext, Fenergo
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Anti-money Laundering Software Market is expected to register a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.
The latest study released on the Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market by HTF MI evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2030.
Key Players in This Report Include: Accenture Inc. (United States), SAS Institute Inc. (United States), Fiserv, Inc. (United States), Opentext (Canada), Experian (Ireland), Oracle Corp. (United States), FICO TONBELLER (Germany), Ascent Technology Consulting (Singapore), EastNets (Dubai), Trulioo (Canada), Verafin (United States), Fenergo (United States)
Definition:
Anti-money laundering (AML) software provides a solution, which allows banks as well as other financial institutions to monitor customer behavior for suspected illegal financial actions through automated procedures. Also, it is a set of processes, laws, and regulations intended to stop the practice of creating salary through criminal actions. There is various type of anti-money laundering software such as transaction monitoring systems, currency transaction reporting (CTR) systems, customer identity management systems, and compliance management software. Rising the use of artificial intelligence and cloud computing will help to boost the global anti-money laundering software market.
Market Trends:
High demand of Customer Identity Management Software
Growth in Government Initiatives toward Money Laundering
Market Drivers:
Increased AML Regulatory Requirements
The Escalation in Money Laundering Cases
Development in IT Expenditure
Market Opportunities:
Emerging Artificial Intelligence Technology in AML Solutions
Fueling Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions
Target Audience:
New Entrants/Investors
Analysts and Strategic Business Planners
Manufacturers
Government Bodies
End-Users
Regulatory Bodies
Potential Investors
Research and Development Institutes
Others
The Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:
Anti-money Laundering Software Market is Segmented by Application (Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Private Banking, Investment Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, Multiple Banking Services, Legal Service Providers, Other) by Type (Transaction Monitoring Software, Currency Transaction Reporting (CTR) Software, Customer Identity Management Software, Compliance Management Software) by Solution (Transactional Monitoring, KYC (Know Your Customer), Fraud, Risk & Compliance Management, Watch-list Screening, Data Warehouse Management, Analytics and Visualization, Alert Management and Reporting, Case Management, Other solutions) by Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premise) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Global Anti-money Laundering Software market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
