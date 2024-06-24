SALESFORCE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Salesforce, Inc. on Behalf of Salesforce Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Salesforce, Inc. (“Salesforce” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CRM) on behalf of Salesforce stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Salesforce has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Click here to participate in the action.

On May 29, 2024, Salesforce reported its fiscal Q1 2025 financial results. In pertinent part, Salesforce's reported $9.13 billion in revenue came in below the midpoint of its previously issued guidance range and the current remaining performance obligation growth rate-a key bookings metric-came in below the company's outlook. Salesforce also issued fiscal Q2 2025 revenue guidance of $9.2 to $9.25 billion, below consensus estimates.

As a result, Salesforce's stock price declined over 20% at the close of trading on May 30, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Salesforce shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information: