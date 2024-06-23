Candidemia Market Size Report 2032 | Market Drivers & Barriers, Clinical Trials and Latest Drugs Approvals

Candidemia Market Outlook

Candidemia Market

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (Albany, USA) DelveInsight’s “Candidemia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032” report delivers an in-depth understanding of Candidemia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Candidemia market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan. The Candidemia market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, the market share of the individual therapies, and the current and forecasted Candidemia market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Candidemia treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the Candidemia market.

Some facts of the Candidemia Market Report

• The Candidemia market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

• Rezafungin was approved by the Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat candidemia and invasive candidiasis in adult patients by a vote of 14 to 1. This was announced by Cidara Therapeutics and Melinta Therapeutics. The FDA's advisory group found that the new drug application for rezafungin had enough data to warrant a favorable risk-benefit analysis of the treatment

• The total diagnosed incident population of Candidemia in the 7MM countries was estimated to be more than 40,000 cases in 2020, with the United States, contributing approximately 23,337 cases in 2020, 55% of incident candidemia patients were males whereas 45% were females, in Japan

• Among the European countries, Spain had the highest population of candidemia with approximately 6,214 cases, followed by Germany, which had approximately 3,457 cases in 2020

• The leading Candidemia Companies such as Cidara Therapeutics/Mundipharma, Pfizer (acquired Amplyx Pharmaceuticals), and others

• Promising Candidemia Therapies: Rezafungin, Fosmanogepix, and others

• The Candidemia epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Candidemia is slightly more prominent in males in comparison to females

Candidemia Overview

Candidemia is a medical condition characterized by the presence of Candida species, particularly Candida albicans, in the bloodstream. Candida is a type of yeast that normally resides in various parts of the body, including the skin, gastrointestinal tract, and mucous membranes, without causing any harm. However, under certain circumstances, Candida can enter the bloodstream and cause an infection. Candidemia typically occurs in individuals with weakened immune systems, such as those with HIV/AIDS, undergoing chemotherapy, or receiving immunosuppressive therapy. It can also affect patients who have undergone surgery, have central venous catheters, or are on prolonged antibiotic therapy. Symptoms of candidemia may include fever, chills, rapid heart rate, low blood pressure, and sometimes skin rashes or lesions. The infection can spread to various organs and tissues, leading to more severe complications.

Candidemia Epidemiology

The Candidemia epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Candidemia patient pool and forecasted trends for seven individual major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the Candidemia market report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions.

• Total Prevalence of Candidemia

• Prevalent Cases of Candidemia by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence of Candidemia

• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Candidemia

Candidemia Market

The Candidemia market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted Candidemia market trends by analyzing the impact of current Candidemia therapies on the market and unmet needs, and drivers, barriers, and demand for better technology. This segment gives a thorough detail of the Candidemia market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated Candidemia market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight. According to DelveInsight, the Candidemia market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2019-2032.

Candidemia Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the uptake rate of the potential Candidemia drugs recently launched in the Candidemia market or expected to be launched in 2019-2032. The analysis covers the Candidemia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug. Candidemia Drugs Uptake helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on Candidemia market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Candidemia Therapeutics Assessment

Major key companies are working proactively in the Candidemia Therapeutics market to develop novel therapies which will drive the Candidemia treatment markets in the upcoming years are Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd., Astellas Pharma Inc., Scynexis, Grupo Ferrer Internacional, S.A., Pacgen Life Science Corporation, NovaDigm Therapeutics, Inc., Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., Amplyx Pharmaceuticals Inc., Pfizer, and others.

Candidemia Market Drivers

• Upcoming launch of novel, new class anti-fungal drugs

• Increasing awareness for treating Candidemia

• Personalized treatments

Candidemia Market Barriers

• Minimizing the use of antimicrobial

• Lack of adequate diagnosis

• Lack of country-specific guidelines

