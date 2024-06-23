International female art exhibition «Gaia and the Spirits of Nature» opened in Italian Trieste
Trio exhibition of artists Irina Metz (Armenia), Oksana Kolosyuk (Italy) and Momalyu (Slovenia) will be held in Trieste from 22 June till 5 July.TRIESTE, ITALY, June 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The main theme developed by the artists through the exhibition «Gaia and the Spirits of Nature» is exploration of human's place in the space of the living world around. Presented paintings convey the complex beauty of animals, plants and landscapes, emphasizing the interconnectedness of all life on Earth, i.e. Gaia. Each of the three artists - Irina Metz from Armenia, Momalyu (Liubov' Kriuchkova) from Slovenia and Oksana Kolosyuk from Italy - uses her own painting technique and color palette, depending on the individual research into the profound understanding of planet Earth, proclaiming its excellence and expressing the commitment to preserve it for future generations. Through a collection of vibrant and expressive paintings, the artists invite viewers to think about their relationship with the environment and to look at nature as an inexhaustible source of happiness.
Gabriella Dipietro, art historian, will lead a guided tour of the exhibition on Saturday 29 June at 6pm. She shares her thoughts on the artworks presented:
“In this exhibition, Oksana Kolosyuk, Irina Metz and Momalyu / Liubov Kriuchkova, three friends who graduated from Julia Sysalova's Art Communication School, with skilful brushstrokes saturated with colour, manage to involve the spectator by making him perceive the rustle of the wind, the scent of flowers and uncultivated herbs or the flavor of fruit not yet corrupted by time. With an infinite variety of colours, ranging from bright greens to browns, from warm and enveloping reds to intense blues, their painting satisfies all the senses which get lost in contemplation of a pulsating and alive Nature, always good and forgiving.
The works on display, which range from impressionism to hyperrealism, are dedicated with profound love to Earth that like a mother welcomes us, protects us... and who must inevitably be protected and preserved. And it is no coincidence that three women want to testify with their Art the interest in Gaia, because the feminine is precisely the privileged vehicle for the encounter with the spirits of Nature, inspirations of sacredness and ancient wisdom.
This artistic and human union explores how collective souls of Nature and Art blend with surprising alchemy to celebrate life."
Irina Metz - At the center of this Armenian artist's work is conscious search for happiness, the result of many years of studying the cultures of the world at the crossroads of civilizations. Irina creates “portraits” of vivid impressions, cherished memories and colorful dreams, thereby exploring the path of modern society from self-destruction to creativity.
Oksana Kolosyuk - Italian hyperrealist artist, born in Ukraine, has lived and worked in Italy (BL) for many years. She creates incredible hyper-realistic oil paintings with very ordinary brushes. The microcosm of details, the subtle variations of light and dark strokes serve as a guide into the depths of the macrocosm.
Momalyu / Liubov' Kriuchkova - Slovenian interdisciplinary artist, dedicates her work to the relationship between nature and humanity, a natural orchestra of life. Her name means Love and it is this feeling, contained in her paintings, that makes them a source of balance, light and self-knowledge.
