Strategic Partnership Announcement Between SDM Tech and S2 Ventures Group
S2 Utilizing SDM's Secure Comms Suite to Boost Operational Awareness Capabilities, Offered as a "Secure Pane of Glass"TAMPA, FL, USA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SDM Technologies, a provider of secure communications solutions, and S2 Ventures Group, experts in facilitating the integration of advanced systems, are announcing a strategic partnership. This collaboration will deliver a "highly secure integrated Dynamic Common Operating Picture (DCOP) advanced data analytics and operational awareness platform” leveraging SDM’s secure comms suite with S2’s ability to streamline complex systems, providing holistic security and simplified integrations to our clients.
About SDM Technologies
SDM Technologies provides robust technological solutions that prioritize security, reliability, compliance and data sovereignty . Our flagship product offering, Realms OS, enables users to run multiple independent operating systems simultaneously on a single mobile phone using state-of-the-art virtualization technology, eliminating the need for multiple phones for different security workflows. Realms OS contains an ultra-secure environment with minimal attack surface and a protected communications suite.
About S2 Ventures Group
S2 Ventures Group bridges the gap of industry disrupters and defense mission critical initiatives through specialized support services, sensitive activities operational support, allocation, procurement, brokerage, and logistics of non-sensitive and sensitive items and materials. S2 Ventures Group has built a reputation for delivering outstanding results and fostering strong client relationships.
The Partnership
Through this partnership, SDM Technologies and S2 Ventures Group will provide mobile and desktop endpoints that compartmentalize secure workflows while integrating with mission critical system tools. By combining SDM Technologies advanced secure communications tech stack with S2 Ventures Group's DCOP platform and integration expertise, we will offer a unified "secure single-pane-of-glass" solution that enhances security and efficiency for our clients.
“We are excited to join forces with S2 Ventures Group,” said Evin Revello, Director of Technology and Innovation of SDM Technologies. “This partnership will allow us to extend our secure communication, capabilities, providing our clients with a robust, integrated security platform that meets their unique needs.”
“Our collaboration with SDM Technologies represents a fundamental building block,” said Katherine Brownson, CEO of S2 Ventures Group. “Together, we will deliver a secure and integrated communications and analytics platform that is unmatched in the market and an eminent need to our global defense and special operations clientele.”
Future Plans
Moving forward, SDM Technologies and S2 Ventures Group will develop additional integrated solutions that address the evolving security needs of a variety of customers and partners. This strategic alliance benefits the market by making it easier to integrate big-picture systems into compartmentalized, isolated user-friendly experiences.
