Intermittent closures of I-29 in Sioux City scheduled for Sunday morning, June 23

Posted on: June 21, 2024

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – June 21, 2024 – If you travel on Interstate 29 in Sioux City you need to be aware of intermittent closures of the roadway starting at 7 a.m. on Sunday, June 23, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 3 Office.

Utility lines fell across I-29 during the early hours of Friday, May 24. Most of the lines were restored that day, but a fiber line needs to be rehung across I-29. Intermittent closures of 15 to 30 minutes will allow crews to safely rehang the line.

While work is taking place, the Iowa DOT in partnership with the Iowa State Patrol, will provide traffic control. Please visit 511ia.org to see alternate route options before your trip.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

For general information about this project contact Jessica Felix at 712-276-1451 or [email protected]