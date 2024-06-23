Al Aman Fund Honored Hope Initiative Students for Their Role in Empowering Orphans' Futures
Al Aman Fund Honored Hope Initiative Students for Their Role in Empowering Orphans' FuturesAMMAN, JORDAN, June 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Al Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans held a recognition ceremony to honor 22 students from Al Ahliyya & Mutran school participating in "Hope Initiative '' for their remarkable volunteer efforts in fundraising the orphaned youth students supported by Al Aman Fund. The event expressed gratitude to all sponsors, supporters, and participants who contributed to the success of this mission in providing education and support for orphaned youth, aiming to build bridges of diverse opportunities for them.
On June 12th, this ceremony was a momentous occasion where certificates of appreciation were presented to students who contributed in the "Hope Initiative" for their generous endeavors in supporting orphaned youth towards a brighter future. Notable attendees included Dr. Alice Aboud, Superintendent of Al-Ahliyya & Mutran School, and Mr. Luay Al-Shomali, the esteemed founder of this initiative, and the General Manager of Al Aman Fund Ms. Noor AlHomoud.
Hope Initiative was founded by Mr. Luay Al-Shomali with a profound vision to support orphaned youth and illuminate their path toward a brighter future by supporting their education. Throughout the year, Hope Initiative team successfully raised $37.182, which will contribute to the education of four students benefiting from the Al Aman Fund.
In June 2024, the participating students in the initiative will travel to Croatia to climb one of the mountains, as this serves as a challenge to reach their goal and complete the objective they started.
Al Aman Fund, in collaboration with the initiative's founder, Mr. Louay Shomali, looking forward to continuing this partnership and launching the new phase of the initiative in the upcoming year.
Al Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans Established in 2006 as a non-profit organization by Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah. A leading entity in supporting orphaned youth, through its education and rehabilitation programs, it aims to secure the future of orphaned youth above the age of 18. Since its inception, Al Aman has benefited over 4,846 orphans, 66% of whom are female, with 3,383 having graduated and embarked on their professional lives.
