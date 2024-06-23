Gov. Pillen Authorizes Helicopter & Crew Deployment to Flood-Affected Area of Iowa

Submit Release
NEBRASKA, June 23 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Allan Urlis, (531) 510-8529 

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen has authorized the deployment of a military helicopter and crew to assist with search and rescue operations in and around Sioux City in northwest Iowa. The four Army Guard members from the Nebraska National Guard departed earlier this afternoon and will begin operations immediately,  lasting through June 24.

Heavy rain in southeast South Dakota and northwest Iowa has resulted in severe flooding. Media reports indicate that people in the affected area were told to evacuate, and in some cases, have been airlifted from the rooftops of their homes and other buildings. The Nebraska crew and UH-60 (Black Hawk) helicopter will provide assistance and relief to members of the Iowa National Guard, already involved in rescue operations.

The request came from Iowa via the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), which allows for mutual assistance between states, with authorization from the Governor.

