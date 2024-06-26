Leaving Corporate Life for Interior Design: One Woman's Journey to Home Staging & Airbnb Consulting
Belmont City Press Announces Series "Tell Us a Story", Features Woman Who Took a Chance and Realized Her Dream of Making Beautiful Spaces for Others.
I want to inspire others to take bold steps, follow their dreams, and realize their full potential. If my journey can help others unleash their untapped potential, then I've succeeded.”WESTPORT, MA, USA, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Belmont City Press LLC is proud to announce the premiere of its new series, "Tell Us a Story," featuring inspiring stories of individuals who have taken bold steps to pursue their dreams and teach valuable lessons in self-belief. The inaugural story in this series showcases Brenda Hernandez, the founder of Designs by Her, a premier professional home staging and Airbnb styling business. We invited Brenda to “Tell Us a Story.”
— Brenda Hernandez-Founder, Designs By Her
Designs by Her: A Journey of Passion and Transformation
Founded by Brenda Hernandez, a dynamic entrepreneur and motivational speaker, Designs by Her aims to revolutionize the home staging industry with creativity, passion, and a deeply personal commitment to excellence. "Designs by Her is more than just a business; it's a testament to the power of reinvention and resilience," says Hernandez. " I want to inspire others to take bold steps, follow their dreams, and realize their full potential. If my journey can help others unleash their untapped potential, then I've succeeded."
A Story of Courage and Determination
Hernandez’s story is one of courage, determination, and an unwavering belief in oneself fueled by a desire to serve others. Growing up, she always had a flair for creativity, often rearranging her room and helping friends decorate their spaces. However, like many, she chose a more traditional path, entering the corporate world at just 19 years old. For over two decades, Hernandez worked diligently, climbing the corporate ladder and achieving professional success. Yet, despite her accomplishments, something was missing.
The decision to leave her corporate job was not easy. It meant stepping away from a stable income, benefits, and the comfort of a well-known routine. However, Hernandez’s determination to follow her dreams was stronger. She spent months planning, saving, and preparing for the transition. In 2017, Hernandez took her first step when she decided to invest in real estate. Purchasing her first property was a terrifying leap of faith, but this pivotal decision confirmed her passion for design and home decor. As she renovated and staged her properties, she realized how much joy and fulfillment the process brought her. She believed that helping others to experience their properties in this way was her true calling, and she knew she had to pursue it full time. In 2022, Hernandez finally made the leap, and shortly thereafter officially launched Designs by Her.
Today, Hernandez owns seven short-term rentals and has turned her vision into reality with Designs by Her. Her company specializes in transforming almost ‘ready to market’ properties into stunning, exquisite homes that captivate and entice buyers and renters alike. The journey for Hernandez was not without challenges. Starting a new business in a competitive industry requires hard work, perseverance, and an unyielding belief in the vision. Hernandez faced doubts and setbacks, but she remained focused on her vision. Each project she takes on is a testament to her creativity and dedication. As a result, Designs by Her is quickly building a reputation for excellence.
Transforming Spaces and Lives
Hernandez's approach to home staging and Airbnb styling is unique. She combines her deep understanding of the real estate market with a keen eye for design, creating spaces that are not only beautiful and emotionally captivating but also staged strategically to attract just the right buyers and guests at a premium. Her personal touch and commitment to quality have set Designs by Her apart from the competition.
"Every project is a new opportunity to create something special," Hernandez explains. "I love to serve my clients by bringing their vision to life and transforming their properties into spaces that truly shine. Whether it's a family home or an Airbnb rental, my goal is to create an emotionally inviting, stylish, and functional space that stands out."
Inspiration for Others
The success of Designs by Her is a testament to Hernandez’s hard work and passion. Her story serves as an inspiration to others who may be contemplating a career change or pursuing a long-held dream. It’s a reminder that it’s never too late to follow your heart and take a chance on yourself.
In addition to her work with Designs by Her, Hernandez is also a motivational speaker, sharing her story and encouraging others to pursue their passions. She believes that everyone has untapped potential and that with a little faith, the right mindset and determination, anyone can achieve their dreams.
"Taking that first step can be scary, but it's also incredibly rewarding," Hernandez says. "Trust in yourself, believe in your abilities, and don't be afraid to take risks. The journey may be challenging, but the fulfillment and joy that come from doing what you love are worth every effort." For more information about Designs by Her, reach out to Brenda at designer@designsbyher.net. To schedule a consultation, please visit Designsbyher.net and her before-and-after transformations on IG @dsigns_by_her
About Designs by Her: Designs by Her is a leading professional home staging and Airbnb styling business founded by Brenda Hernandez. With a keen eye for design and a passion for real estate, Hernandez transforms properties into beautiful, inviting spaces that attract buyers and guests. Based in Westport, MA and focused on servicing Massachusetts, Rhode Island and parts of Connecticut, Designs by Her is dedicated to delivering exceptional service and outstanding results.
About Belmont City Press: Belmont City Press LLC (BCP) is a Boston-based PR and marketing agency masquerading as a boutique book publisher. BCP works with entrepreneurs and salespeople to centralize their expertise, positioning them as go-to experts in their niche. BCP offers courses, coaching, workshops, publishing, and PR services. Their online program, BelmontCityPressUniversity.com, helps people write their book in 21 days.
Red Hilton-Publisher
Belmont City Press LLC
publisher@belmontcitypress.com
