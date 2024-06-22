David Brown Launches ScreenSales, Elevating Film Sales to New Heights

ScreenSales is poised to become a pivotal player in the film industry, offering a reliable and efficient partner in navigating the complexities the market.

LOS ANGELES, CALFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Producer and financier David Brown, more recently known for producing the SXSW Grand Jury-winning film, The Fallout, which was acquired by HBO Max, proudly announces the launch of ScreenSales. Following the successful creation of his senior debt vehicle, ScreenFund, Brown is expanding his industry impact with ScreenSales, a dedicated film sales agency.

ScreenSales is committed to representing filmmakers to top-tier buyers at both domestic and international film markets. With an unwavering dedication to excellence, ScreenSales aims to secure the best distribution deals for its clients, ensuring their films reach audiences worldwide. The agency will make its market debut at the upcoming American Film Market (AFM) this November in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Creating ScreenSales is a natural progression and a necessary vertical service offering for our clients,” said David Brown. “By seamlessly integrating ScreenSales with ScreenFund, we eliminate the need for third-party financing of pre-sales or distribution agreements, streamlining the process for filmmakers and ensuring they have the support they need from start to finish.”

Key features of ScreenSales include:

Top-Tier Representation: ScreenSales is dedicated to connecting filmmakers with leading buyers in the industry, leveraging extensive relationships and participating in major film markets.

Seamless Integration with ScreenFund: ScreenSales works hand-in-hand with ScreenFund, providing a comprehensive solution that simplifies the financing and distribution process for clients.

Market Debut at AFM: ScreenSales will officially launch at the American Film Market (AFM) this November, showcasing its services to industry leaders and securing premier distribution deals.

ScreenSales is poised to become a pivotal player in the film sales industry, offering filmmakers a reliable and efficient partner in navigating the complexities of film distribution.

For more information about ScreenSales and its services, visit: www.screensales.com

About ScreenSales

ScreenSales, a division of The Screen Company, specializes in representing films to top-tier buyers in both domestic and international markets. By leveraging strategic industry relationships and offering seamless integration with ScreenFund, ScreenSales ensures filmmakers receive the best distribution deals and financial support needed to bring their projects to life.