ScreenFund Launches to Revolutionize Film Financing

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Film financier and producer, David Brown, proudly announces the launch of ScreenFund, a groundbreaking debt fund specializing in collateral-based lending within the film industry. ScreenFund is designed to empower filmmakers by providing comprehensive financial support, ensuring their projects reach completion and achieve global distribution.

ScreenFund offers a variety of loan products tailored to meet the diverse needs of film producers, including senior loans, bridge loans, tax credit loans, union deposit loans, post-production loans, and cast attachment loans. These products are structured with competitive premiums and terms, ensuring flexibility and security for borrowers.

“Our mission at ScreenFund is to streamline the financing process for filmmakers, allowing them to focus on their creative vision,” said David Brown (Founder). “By leveraging our extensive connections and industry expertise, we are uniquely positioned to support a wide range of film projects, from independent productions to major studio releases.”

About ScreenFund

ScreenFund, a division of The Screen Company, specializes in providing collateral-based loans to the film industry. By offering a range of tailored loan products and leveraging strategic industry partnerships, ScreenFund ensures that filmmakers have the financial support needed to bring their visions to life.