OneSmart Sheep's Journey from Zero to 14,000 Visitors: How Nafran's Strategic Approach Led to $112,000 in Earnings
Our team's dedication to delivering top-notch SEO strategies, combined with OneSmart Sheep's commitment to providing exceptional services, has resulted in this remarkable achievement.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nafran, a 360 digital marketing Agency featured by both Semrush and Ahrefs, used the latest SEO techniques to help OneSmart Sheep, one of their clients, reach amazing results.
— Roy Hallick
OneSmart Sheep a company offering a wide range of services, including custom web development, e-commerce websites, WordPress websites, Webflow services, website migration, marketing services, WordPress repair & maintenance, SEO, Google My Business optimization, and press release distribution, has seen a significant boost in its online presence and revenue.
One year ago, when Nafran started working with OneSmart Sheep, the website struggled with zero traffic and ranked for a mere 15 keywords in search results. However, through Nafran's comprehensive SEO approach, OneSmart Sheep witnessed an astounding growth in website traffic, skyrocketing from zero to an impressive 14,000 visitors in a short period.
This surge in traffic has directly contributed to OneSmart Sheep's impressive $112,000 in earnings, solidifying its position as a leading provider of web development and digital marketing services.
Roy Hallick, the owner of Nafran, expressed his enthusiasm for the successful partnership, stating,
"We are thrilled to have played a crucial role in OneSmart Sheep's online success. Our team's dedication to delivering top-notch SEO strategies, combined with OneSmart Sheep's commitment to providing exceptional services, has resulted in this remarkable achievement. We look forward to continuing our collaboration and helping OneSmart Sheep reach even greater heights."
Snapshot of Triumphs:
The change didn't happen instantly, but it also didn't take too long.
Domain Rating: 42/100. Increased high-quality backlinks to boost ratings.
Referring Domains: 189 unique websites linking. Continue earning diverse, quality backlinks.
Backlinks: 1000 total. Focus on gaining more high-quality links to improve SEO.
Organic Traffic: 14000 monthly visits as per Google Search Console.
Earnings: $ 112,000.
Organic Keywords: Ranks for 8.8K keywords. (Up from 15 keywords)
Top Countries: US, UK, and Canada. Cater to these markets through localized content and optimization.
The success story of OneSmart Sheep serves as a testament to the power of strategic SEO and its impact on a company's bottom line.
As a result of this fruitful collaboration, OneSmart Sheep is now well-positioned to expand its reach and continue providing top-quality web development and digital marketing services to clients worldwide.
About Nafran:
Nafran is a leading 360 Digital Marketing Agency featured by Semrush and Ahrefs. Nafran offers a complete range of digital marketing services, including Search Engine Optimization (SEO), which helps improve website visibility in search results, and Pay-Per-Click (PPC) Advertising, which involves placing targeted ads on search engines and websites.
They also provide Content Marketing services, focusing on creating valuable content to attract and engage audiences and Social Media Marketing to promote brands and connect with customers on social platforms.
For more information about Nafran and its 360 Digital Marketing services, please visit their website at Nafran.com.
Roy Hallick
Nafran
+44 330 133 6463
Roy.Hallick@Nafran.com