IRONMAN Finisher and Lifelong Swimmer Hits #1 with Book for Nontraditional Athletes
Belmont City Press LLC Launches ‘Forward is a Pace’ by Adina O'Neill, Team B*REAL Founder & Empowerment Advocate, endorsement by IRONMAN Icon Mike Reilly.
Forward is a Pace champions inclusivity for marginalized athletes and provides the necessary rush of adrenaline to propel them towards finish lines they never imagined were possible.”MILTON, MA, USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Belmont City Press LLC proudly announces that Adina O’Neill’s second book, “Forward is a Pace,” has hit number one in triathlon books. O’Neill, a passionate advocate for inclusivity in sports, shares her inspiring journey and philosophy in her book, empowering people to build confidence, achieve personal goals, and foster a strong sense of belonging. O’Neill’s book, endorsed by Selene Yeager, Content Manager for Feisty Media and host of ‘Hit Play Not Pause,’ and Mike Reilly, the voice of IRONMAN is a testament to her unwavering commitment to authenticity and realness.
— Red Hilton CEO/Publisher Belmont City Press LLC
“Dive into the transformative world of triathlon & the disciplines of swim, bike, and run with Adina's insightful narrative... If you're ready to redefine yourself and find inspiration in every step, Forward is a Pace is your essential read.” Mike Reilly, IRONMAN Hall of Fame
Embracing Authenticity
O’Neill's journey to becoming number one as an author began long before she penned her first book. Growing up as the short, fat, smart, Jewish kid in the band, O’Neill faced her own set of challenges, from teasing to outright harassment. These experiences forged her resilience and pride in who she is today. "That period of my life was a test of strength, teaching me early on to distance myself from those who judge on fixed traits," O’Neill recalls. "It taught me the irreplaceable worth of REAL friends who love you for your essence, not your exterior."
O’Neill’s journey from resilience to advocacy has been marked by a profound understanding of the value of acceptance and compassion, creating spaces where everyone feels seen, heard, and valued for who they are. O’Neill's dedication to helping athletes believe in their potential and achieve their goals is unwavering. By celebrating their strengths and redefining their boundaries, she guides them towards self-improvement.
O’Neill's commitment to inclusivity and creating a sense of belonging is evident in her coaching approach. She founded Team B*REAL, a community built on love, acceptance, and the relentless pursuit of personal goals. The team’s name stands for Realistic, Empowered, Attainable, Lifestyle, and it is a tribute to those who have faced adversity and still dared to achieve their goals.
Team B*REAL members are often later-in-life athletes, many of whom are women who have put others first and are now seeking their own path. They are individuals who have struggled to feel like they belong or have experienced prejudice based on their weight, religion, ability, ethnicity, or sexual orientation. O’Neill's coaching philosophy centers on meeting everyone where they are and providing the knowledge and support needed to advance to the next level.
Her life philosophy is straightforward: be genuine, embrace honesty, and steer clear of drama. O’Neill explains "I am REAL. In this world filled with pretense and superficiality, I stand firm in my authenticity. I am a person of substance who values realness above all. I believed this even before I knew I did." Her dedication to being genuine and embracing honesty is not just a personal creed but a professional guiding principle that has influenced her work as a coach, teacher, and entrepreneur. O’Neill explains. "In my personal and professional lives, I believe in the power of honest and open communication. To me, dialogue is not just about speaking but also listening with full attention and respect.”
Her teaching philosophy is centered on honest feedback and mutual communication, crucial elements for fostering trust and connection with her athletes. Building trust is fundamental to O’Neill's coaching. She encourages her athletes to share everything with her, from their athletic abilities to personal aspects of their lives. "Understanding the full scope of an athlete's life allows me to tailor their training plan more effectively," O’Neill notes. This openness fosters a supportive environment where every athlete is valued for their unique journey and contributions.
The Evolution of Team B*REAL
The evolution of Team B*REAL has been significant, with social media and technology transforming how athletes connect and learn. Thanks to technology, Team B*REAL is a healthy blend of local and global. When asked if distance was a challenge to coaching, O’Neill replied: "My coaching strength lies in recognizing and celebrating the awesomeness in each person I coach.” O’Neill supports athletes worldwide, offering flexibility in coaching through training plans, data analysis, and video calls. "Empathy, patience, and a knack for simplifying complex tasks have served me and my clients well regardless of geography." O’Neill went on to note her sense of humor and ability to find joy in the journey keeps training fun and engaging for her, and her clients.
For Team B*REAL athletes, navigating social media and the abundance of information (and misinformation) is often part of the challenge they face. Team B*REAL helps by connecting with athletes who are looking for personalized coaching that might otherwise feel overwhelmed in traditional training settings or using “boilerplate” training plans. Team B*REAL creates space where everyone can feel supported, guided, and valued.
Embarking on this journey, O’Neill never envisioned where it would lead. From a stable career in accounting to the unpredictable waters of triathlon coaching, her path has been marked by growth, discovery, and challenges. Her story is not one of overnight success but of transformation—a journey that reflects her evolution as a coach and the emergence of Team B*REAL as a sanctuary for the sidelined, the underestimated, and the brave hearts daring to redefine what it means to be an athlete.
O’Neill's book, Forward is a Pace, is not just a guide to swimming and triathlon training but a manifesto for living an authentic, empowered life and promoting the message that sports are for everyone, regardless of their background, identity, or body type. In creating Team B*REAL O’Neill has made a commitment to building a supportive, inclusive community that challenges the status quo of endurance sports as she encourages everyone to “Be REAL, and keep moving forward.”
Team B*REAL helps ordinary people unleash the extraordinary athlete inside. Become an 'Inclusion Champion' at TeamBREAL.com and unleash your inner extraordinary athlete at ForwardIsAPaceBook.com.
Red Hilton-Publisher
Belmont City Press LLC
publisher@belmontcitypress.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other