Xi Jinping Sends Congratulatory Letter to World Intelligence Expo 2024

On June 20, 2024, President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the World Intelligence Expo 2024.

Xi Jinping pointed out that artificial intelligence (AI) is an important driving force for the new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation, and will have a profound impact on global economic and social development and the progress of human civilization. China attaches great importance to the development of AI, and works actively to promote the deep integration of the Internet, big data and AI with the real economy, cultivate a stronger intelligent industry, and speed up the development of new quality productive forces, so as to provide new driving forces for high-quality development. China is ready to work with other countries to seize the opportunities presented by the progress in digitalization, networking and smart technologies to deepen international cooperation in AI development and governance, and strive for the sound development of AI, further growth of the world economic and better well-being of the people in all countries.

Co-hosted by the Tianjin municipal people's government and Chongqing municipal people's government, the World Intelligence Expo 2024 kicked off in Tianjin on the same day with the theme of "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver."