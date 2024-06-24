National Automobile Museum Opens the E.L. Wiegand Children's Educational Activity Center
The National Automobile Museum is delighted to announce the unveiling of the E.L. Wiegand Children's Educational Activity Center,
As the Museum looks to the future, we are actively planning for the growth of the E.L. Wiegand Children's Educational Activity Center ensuring that it remains a beacon for generations to come.”RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Automobile Museum is excited to announce the E.L. Wiegand Children's Educational Activity Center opening on June 29th. This expansive 3,000-square-foot exhibit offers interactive experiences tailored to all age groups, providing an engaging platform to learn about the history of automobiles in a fun and educational way.
— Phil MacDougall, President National Automobile Museum
-> 3000 Sq. Ft. of Interactive Space
-> Virtual Experiences
-> Innovative Stations
-> Suitable for Children of All Ages
-> Mechanics and Engineering Workstation
The center features five distinct sections, each offering hands-on activities and virtual experiences. Highlights include a simulated car wash where children can learn about essential car components, a design studio for creative expression, and a build-a-race car feature that introduces physics concepts in a captivating manner.
One of the center's interactive exhibits allows children to virtually navigate through the streets of Reno using body movements, creating a unique and captivating experience. Additionally, a hands-on educational section and a dynamic workshop encourage children to explore the workings of vehicles and develop practical skills in mechanics and engineering.
The Museum is dedicated to ensuring the continuous growth and enrichment of the E.L. Wiegand Children's Educational Activity Center, with plans for a capital campaign to enhance the exhibit with additional elements shortly, ensuring that it remains a valuable educational resource for future generations.
About The National Automobile Museum (The Harrah Collection):
One of America’s Top 10 Automobile Museums, the National Automobile Museum showcases more than 200 remarkable automobiles. It features theatre presentations and audio tours in English and Spanish through 100,000 square-feet of galleries, exhibits and vibrant street scenes and accompanying artifacts that bring displays to life. The museum is a dynamic and popular venue for special events as intimate as 60 and as large as 1,200 guests. For more information, visit www.automuseum.org.
Phil MacDougall
National Automobile Museum
+1 775-333-9300
