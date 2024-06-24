National Automobile Museum Opens the E.L. Wiegand Children's Educational Activity Center

The National Automobile Museum is delighted to announce the unveiling of the E.L. Wiegand Children's Educational Activity Center,

As the Museum looks to the future, we are actively planning for the growth of the E.L. Wiegand Children's Educational Activity Center ensuring that it remains a beacon for generations to come.”
— Phil MacDougall, President National Automobile Museum
RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Automobile Museum is excited to announce the E.L. Wiegand Children's Educational Activity Center opening on June 29th. This expansive 3,000-square-foot exhibit offers interactive experiences tailored to all age groups, providing an engaging platform to learn about the history of automobiles in a fun and educational way.

-> 3000 Sq. Ft. of Interactive Space
-> Virtual Experiences
-> Innovative Stations
-> Suitable for Children of All Ages
-> Mechanics and Engineering Workstation

The center features five distinct sections, each offering hands-on activities and virtual experiences. Highlights include a simulated car wash where children can learn about essential car components, a design studio for creative expression, and a build-a-race car feature that introduces physics concepts in a captivating manner.

One of the center's interactive exhibits allows children to virtually navigate through the streets of Reno using body movements, creating a unique and captivating experience. Additionally, a hands-on educational section and a dynamic workshop encourage children to explore the workings of vehicles and develop practical skills in mechanics and engineering.

The Museum is dedicated to ensuring the continuous growth and enrichment of the E.L. Wiegand Children's Educational Activity Center, with plans for a capital campaign to enhance the exhibit with additional elements shortly, ensuring that it remains a valuable educational resource for future generations.

About The National Automobile Museum (The Harrah Collection):

One of America’s Top 10 Automobile Museums, the National Automobile Museum showcases more than 200 remarkable automobiles. It features theatre presentations and audio tours in English and Spanish through 100,000 square-feet of galleries, exhibits and vibrant street scenes and accompanying artifacts that bring displays to life. The museum is a dynamic and popular venue for special events as intimate as 60 and as large as 1,200 guests. For more information, visit www.automuseum.org.

Phil MacDougall
National Automobile Museum
+1 775-333-9300
email us here

You just read:

National Automobile Museum Opens the E.L. Wiegand Children's Educational Activity Center

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Automotive Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Phil MacDougall
National Automobile Museum
+1 775-333-9300
Company/Organization
Design on Edge
201 West Liberty Street, Suite 300
RENO, Nevada, 89501
United States
+1 7753383004
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Design on Edge is a boutique creative agency with nearly 15 years of experience operating in the Northern Nevada area. Developed in the wake of the recession to provide marketing and design support to struggling small businesses and nonprofits. Today the agency continues to focus on the areas growing trends providing award-winning insight and techniques to its clients. Based in Reno, Nevada, our growing creative studio and integrated digital marketing agency specializes in design, brand strategy, advertising, campaign development, marketing consulting, and website design.

Design on Edge

More From This Author
National Automobile Museum Opens the E.L. Wiegand Children's Educational Activity Center
Former ICE Director Tom Homan announced as Keynote Speaker for Northern Nevada Speaker Series
TEDxReno Announces Star-Studded Speaker Line-up for 2024
View All Stories From This Author