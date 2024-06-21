Submit Release
News Search

There were 269 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,883 in the last 365 days.

2024-31 JURY CONVICTS OʻAHU MAN OF COMMERCIAL SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR

 

 

DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL

KA ʻOIHANA O KA LOIO KUHINA

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

 

ANNE LOPEZ

ATTORNEY GENERAL

LOIO KUHINA

News Release 2024-31

 

JURY CONVICTS OʻAHU MAN OF COMMERCIAL SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 21, 2024

 

HONOLULU A First Circuit Court jury found Jefferson Manuales Ibalio, 35, guilty of Commercial Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

 

This conviction arises from Operation Keiki Shield, which is spearheaded by the Hawaiʻi Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. Ibalio was arrested as part of a January 20, 2023 operation for soliciting sex from an undercover law enforcement officer posing online as a 16-year-old female. According to the Felony Information, Ibalio offered the law enforcement officer, who represented as 16 years old, $200 in exchange for sex.

 

Commercial Sexual Exploitation of a Minor is a class B felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Ibalio must also register as a sex offender.

 

“Those who prey on children are among the greatest public-safety threats we face in Hawaiʻi,” said Attorney General Anne Lopez. “The ICAC Task Force and my Department’s Special Investigation and Prosecution Division have ensured that Mr. Ibalio will be held responsible for his conduct.”

 

“We will continue to protect our keiki against the predatory actions of child predators. No endeavor could be greater or more important,” said ICAC Supervisory Special Agent Edward Arias of the Department of the Attorney General.

 

First Circuit Court Judge Shanlyn Park scheduled Ibalio’s sentencing for August 27, 2024.

 

The case is State v. Ibalio, 1CPC-23-0000089. Deputy Attorney General Cheuk Fu Lui of the Special Investigation and Prosecution Division was the lead prosecutor on the case. The jury deliberated for approximately one-and-a-half hours before returning a guilty verdict.

 

###

 

Media Contacts:

Dave Day

Special Assistant to the Attorney General

Office: 808-586-1284                                                  

Email: [email protected]        

Web: http://ag.hawaii.gov

 

Toni Schwartz
Public Information Officer
Hawai‘i Department of the Attorney General
Office: 808-586-1252
Cell: 808-379-9249
Email: [email protected] 

Web: http://ag.hawaii.gov

You just read:

2024-31 JURY CONVICTS OʻAHU MAN OF COMMERCIAL SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more