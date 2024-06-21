DLNR News Release-Makapu’u Trail and Parking Lot to be Closed Next Wednesday, June 21, 2024

Submit Release
DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR

DAWN CHANG
CHAIRPERSON

NEWS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 21, 2024

MAKAPU‘U TRAIL AND PARKING LOT TO BE CLOSED ON JUNE 25

(HONOLULU) – The Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline (state park) and Makapuʻu Lighthouse Trail will be closed on Tuesday, June 25 from 6:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. for removal of de-energized power lines.

The U.S. Coast Guard, which operates the Makapu‘u Lighthouse, asked Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) to remove unused power lines along the lighthouse trail for fire mitigation.

The DLNR Division of State Parks is closing both the upper Makapu‘u Overlook parking lot, as well as the main parking lot at the lighthouse trailhead for work to be conducted safely. HECO is putting up electronic message boards to alert people to the one-day closure.

# # #

Media Contact:

Dan Dennison

Communications Director

808-587-0396

