First director named for ASU’s Center for Culture and Inclusion in Media

In a significant move toward enhancing media practices, Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication has named Chelsea Reynolds as the inaugural director of the newly established Center for Culture and Inclusion in Media.

The new center aims to spearhead research and initiatives that bridge the gap between academia and industry while promoting inclusive media practices and focusing on a range of critical issues, such as mis/disinformation, media representation and workplace dynamics.

Chelsea Reynolds

Reynolds brings to her role a wealth of experience from her academic tenure at California State University, Fullerton (CSUF), where she served as an associate professor of communications. Her scholarly work at CSUF focused on the representation of sexuality, gender and sexual politics in U.S. media. Reynolds has a robust academic portfolio, with numerous peer-reviewed publications in top journals and presentations at prestigious conferences, reflecting her commitment to advancing critical discourse in media studies​​.

At CSUF, Reynolds was not only a respected faculty member but also a proactive leader in various initiatives. She played a pivotal role in CSUF’s successful bid for the AEJMC Equity & Diversity Award, demonstrating her ability to lead and inspire institutional change. Her previous roles include serving on the University Diversity and Inclusion Committee and the College of Communication Dean’s Advisory Committee, where she influenced policies and programs to enhance campus inclusivity​​.

As director of the Center for Culture and Inclusion in Media at the Cronkite School, Reynolds will use her expertise in fostering a culture of inclusion within the media landscape. She will be responsible for developing and executing the center’s strategic plan, leading multidisciplinary research and building partnerships with media professionals and scholars. Her vision includes advancing the center’s profile through impactful research, securing funding and establishing strong connections with ASU’s Southern California alumni network​​​​.

Reynolds holds a PhD in mass communication from the University of Minnesota, where her dissertation examined the construction of sexual deviance in online spaces. Her academic journey also includes a master's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri and a bachelor's degree in magazine journalism from Iowa State University.

Before her academic career, Reynolds worked as a magazine journalist, contributing to prominent publications such as Men’s Health and Better Homes & Gardens. This blend of academic rigor and professional experience uniquely positions her to lead the Center for Culture and Inclusion in Media​​.