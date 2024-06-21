Maryland State Board of Education, Blueprint Accountability and Implementation Board to Hold June 25 Joint Meeting

June 21, 2024

MEDIA CONTACT:

Raven Hill, 410-767-0486

raven.hill@maryland.gov

Maryland State Board of Education, Blueprint Accountability and Implementation Board to Hold June 25 Joint Meeting

BALTIMORE (June 21, 2024) – The Maryland State Board of Education and Blueprint Accountability and Implementation Board (AIB) will meet jointly on Tuesday, June 25, 9 a.m., at the Nancy S. Grasmick State Education Building, 200 W. Baltimore St., in the Board Room (7th floor). The joint meeting will conclude at 1 p.m., and the regular State Board meeting will begin at 2 p.m.

The State Board and AIB will review various priorities related to implementation of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future during the joint meeting. The priorities discussed will include a presentation on a series of state education goals and metrics for the upcoming school years, updates on statewide literacy initiatives, Blueprint Implementation Plans from local school systems, and College and Career Readiness (CCR) supports for students who do not meet the CCR standard set by the State Board.

The State Board will recognize Maryland’s U.S. Presidential Scholars in the afternoon. Maximilian P. Belyantsev and Angelina Xu, Richard Montgomery High School (Montgomery County); Mingni L. Dong, Dulaney High School (Baltimore County); and Minaal A. Khwaja, Wicomico High School (Wicomico County) are among the 161 high school seniors nationwide selected for the honor by the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars. The annual U.S. Presidential Scholars program honors the nation’s top-performing high school students in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields.

The State Board will also consider several regulatory actions related to teacher licensure and certification, and adoption of professional learning standards for teachers.

Public Comment

The State Board and AIB welcome public comment both in-person and virtually during meetings. Registration is limited to 10 individuals on a first-come, first-served basis. Once the maximum number is reached, additional individuals may be placed on a waiting list.

Registration for public comment opens the week prior to the meeting date and ends at 3 p.m. on Monday, June 24. Interested individuals can register by completing this online form. Confirmed registrants for public comment will be notified. Comments are limited to three minutes for each speaker and monitored by staff.

The complete agenda and livestream are available online.

